Woman seriously injured after English husband allegedly throws her from balcony | The Thaiger

Woman seriously injured after English husband allegedly throws her from balcony
A woman has been seriously injured in Rayong, eastern Thailand, after her English husband allegedly threw her from the balcony of their 8th floor condo yesterday afternoon.
Thai Residents report that the 56 year old woman, named only as Sukunda, landed on a patio on the 7th floor of the building in the Ban Chang district. Officers from the local police station arrived to find her covered in blood and screaming in pain as she described to them how her husband, named only as ‘Dave’, had thrown her from their balcony on the floor above.
Officers from Rayong Immigration Police were also in attendance, accompanied by officials from the Crime Suppression Division and members of a local foundation rescue team, who rushed the victim to Ban Chang Hospital.
Investigating officers were told that the woman’s husband, aged 46, had been seen kneeling on his balcony, his palms pressed together in prayer, following the incident and refused to let anyone enter the property.
Photo: Thai Residents
Police eventually managed to contact a friend of his who arrived at the scene. After more than two hours of negotiation, officials were able to gain entry to the property at 4.30pm when Dave opened the door. He told officers that being unable to return to the UK as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown had put a strain on his marriage and claimed his wife had fallen from the balcony during an argument.
The police are planning to interview Sukanda once she has recovered sufficiently. She has been left with serious injuries, including hip fractures and a broken arm, as a result of the incident.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
300,000 methamphetamine pills found in Chiang Rai after smugglers flee
Around 5.30pm yesterday, 31 troops under the direction of Police Colonel Ratana Phatthanasophon, Division 31, were investigating the smuggling of drugs through the Thai-Myanmar border into Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai Province.
5-6 people were reported walking around the area where the authorities were undergoing routine patrols in the surrounding area.
Officials asked the “suspicious men” to stop. But instead they shot back, causing a shoot-out between the groups which lasted for about 5 minutes. 1 suspect was wounded while the rest were able to get away.
Checking on the scene the next morning, as to what had happened the previous night, officers found 4 black bags. When opening the bags they found more than 300,000 methamphetamine pills.
Rattana said “that the current drug smuggling has changed from nighttime to conducting operations during the day. This is because of the outbreak involves curfew checkpoints”.
SOURCE: CH 7 News
Suspect in fatal Bangkok shooting absconds with family
A man was shot dead in a fight between two neighbours yesterday in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, apparently over excessive noise, and the alleged killer has reportedly fled with his family. Police were alerted to a shooting incident at a house on Ruammit Pattana Road at 7pm. At the scene they found the body of 37 year old Phatcharaphol Phomaneesak with three bullet wounds to his head.
A preliminary investigation showed that the victim had frequently quarrelled with his neighbour “Jareuk” (last name withheld), over the noise Phatcharaphol often made while drinking at home.
Witnesses told police that the two had got into a fight around two weeks ago and Jareuk had suffered a minor injury on his head. Witnesses told police that prior to the gunshots, they heard violent shouting between the two.
Police investigated Jareuk’s house but found no one and believe that he has fled with his wife and 5 year old daughter.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Arrests in Chiang Mai for “sextortion”, child porn
A 20 year old Thai man has been charged with extortion after police in Chiang Mai province arrested him for posing as a woman to blackmail a university student online. Acting on a warrant, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Natthawut Klinhom.
Police say the victim, aged 19, filed a complaint against Natthawut accusing him of blackmail. He says he met Natthawut, who posed as a woman online, and the two started a “romantic relationship” on social media. He says Natthawut began asking for nude photos and he obliged. But, he says, Natthawut then began extorting money from him, allegedly threatening to release the pictures online if the victim refused to pay.
The student initially paid, but stopped paying after spending 19,000 baht. The victim then filed the complaint with police, leading to Natthawut’s arrest.
Authorities raided Natthawut’s home in Chiang Mai and found the student’s photos on his computer and mobile phones. Natthawut reportedly confessed, saying he committed the crime for the money.
In a related story, Chiang Mai Police arrested 40 year old Piyawat Benjawan, 40, for possessing child porn. Police saythe TICAC task force was informed by the US FBI that an individual in Thailand had downloaded huge quantities of pornography involving minors.
After investigation, police nabbed Piyawat at his home in Chiang Mai. Piyawat also reportedly confessed to downloading pictures of underage girls, saying he was bored while under self-isolation.
Police noted that it is illegal in Thailand to download or share nude photos of individuals under 18.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
