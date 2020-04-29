Suspect in fatal Bangkok shooting absconds with family | The Thaiger

A man was shot dead in a fight between two neighbours yesterday in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, apparently over excessive noise, and the alleged killer has reportedly fled with his family. Police were alerted to a shooting incident at a house on Ruammit Pattana Road at 7pm. At the scene they found the body of 37 year old Phatcharaphol Phomaneesak with three bullet wounds to his head.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victim had frequently quarrelled with his neighbour “Jareuk” (last name withheld), over the noise Phatcharaphol often made while drinking at home.

Witnesses told police that the two had got into a fight around two weeks ago and Jareuk had suffered a minor injury on his head. Witnesses told police that prior to the gunshots, they heard violent shouting between the two.

Police investigated Jareuk’s house but found no one and believe that he has fled with his wife and 5 year old daughter.

