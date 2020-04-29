Suspect in fatal Bangkok shooting absconds with family | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Suspect in fatal Bangkok shooting absconds with family

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: MCOT.net
A man was shot dead in a fight between two neighbours yesterday in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district, apparently over excessive noise, and the alleged killer has reportedly fled with his family. Police were alerted to a shooting incident at a house on Ruammit Pattana Road at 7pm. At the scene they found the body of 37 year old Phatcharaphol Phomaneesak with three bullet wounds to his head.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victim had frequently quarrelled with his neighbour “Jareuk” (last name withheld), over the noise Phatcharaphol often made while drinking at home.

Witnesses told police that the two had got into a fight around two weeks ago and Jareuk had suffered a minor injury on his head. Witnesses told police that prior to the gunshots, they heard violent shouting between the two.

Police investigated Jareuk’s house but found no one and believe that he has fled with his wife and 5 year old daughter.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Bangkok

Police chief transferred following raid on Bangkok gambling den

May Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Chiangrai Times

A police chief in Bangkok has been transferred to a dormant post following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.

The Bangkok Post reports that the bust took place at a snooker shop in the Bang Chan area of ​​the capital. 47 people were arrested, with the seizure of 49,300 baht in cash, which was being used for bets. Arresting officers also confiscated packs of cards and other gambling equipment.

It’s understood that Theerapong Wongratpitak has been moved to the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s operations centre, in an order signed by bureau chief, Pakkapong Pongpetra. The former police chief is being replaced by a deputy city police chief, Somprasong Yentuam, in an acting capacity.

Meanwhile, the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration claims that Thai women gamblers are the worst offenders when it comes to violating the current social distancing rules. Last month, a man in the north-east province of Nakhon Ratchasima, reported his wife to police after she invited friends around for a few card games.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus Thailand

Bangkok police officer caught drinking after curfew – VIDEO

Anukul

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

PHOTO: Thairath.co.th

Bangplad police station in Bangkok has reported that the “Want to be famous for V.Plus +” page, had recorded and published a video of patrolling police officers warning another officer who was drinking alcohol after the curfew hours. The patrolling officer received two complaints from local residents that there were people violating the emergency decree and they were ‘mingling and drinking together’ around 1:30am.

“You can drink inside your house so it doesn’t interfere with residents.”

“Now pick it up and move, NOW.”

His response…

“You are being impolite to me.”

In the video, the police officer asked them to “move the party inside” and said he doesn’t want to arrest another police officer. The patrolling officer also mentioned, “that this is his second time here and he doesnt want to call the internal investigation team.”

UPDATE…

Police Colonel Krishna Pattanacharoen, the deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, stated today that the Royal Thai Police had ordered the local committee to investigate the incident. If found to be guilty they will take disciplinary and criminal actions on all involved.

Major General Ekachai Bunwisut, Commander of Civil Service Commander 7 will conduct the investigation and report the results quickly If the person in the clip actually committed the crime, they will be taking the same measures as Krishna.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Crime

2 Chinese nabbed for peddling sex toys, hemp oil, facemasks

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

A pair of Chinese nationals have been arrested in Bangkok for selling sex toys, hand gel, thermometers and hemp oil worth millions of baht. Cyberpolice yesterday said the suspects, named only as “Lee” and “Jan”, were arrested at a commercial building in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthian district.

Police seized vast numbers of masks, body temperature scanners and sex toys as well as hand sanitiser hemp oil, estimated to be valued around 5 million baht.

Police say the goods were being stored in the building before being sold to online customers, and the suspects previously only sold sex toys, but expanded to face masks and gel when the Covid-19 outbreak began.

PHOTO: Coconuts

The 2 are charged with selling contraband, “goods of a pornographic nature” and unlicensed cosmetics and drugs. The Commerce Ministry says more than 300 online stores are selling overpriced goods or unlabelled items and has vowed to crack down on them.

In a related story, a Lao broker has filed a complaint against an online trader who failed to supply 650,000 baht worth of face masks. A lawyer for the accused says her client, only identified as Koong, brokered the mask deal for Lao medical personnel.

The lawyer says Koong ordered 65,000 masks at 10 baht apiece from Facebook user Mooh Uttamavedin in February and is now accused of fraud in Laos because she failed to deliver them.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

