Arrests in Chiang Mai for “sextortion”, child porn | The Thaiger

Crime
Arrests in Chiang Mai for “sextortion”, child porn
A 20 year old Thai man has been charged with extortion after police in Chiang Mai province arrested him for posing as a woman to blackmail a university student online. Acting on a warrant, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Natthawut Klinhom.
Police say the victim, aged 19, filed a complaint against Natthawut accusing him of blackmail. He says he met Natthawut, who posed as a woman online, and the two started a “romantic relationship” on social media. He says Natthawut began asking for nude photos and he obliged. But, he says, Natthawut then began extorting money from him, allegedly threatening to release the pictures online if the victim refused to pay.
The student initially paid, but stopped paying after spending 19,000 baht. The victim then filed the complaint with police, leading to Natthawut’s arrest.
Authorities raided Natthawut’s home in Chiang Mai and found the student’s photos on his computer and mobile phones. Natthawut reportedly confessed, saying he committed the crime for the money.
In a related story, Chiang Mai Police arrested 40 year old Piyawat Benjawan, 40, for possessing child porn. Police saythe TICAC task force was informed by the US FBI that an individual in Thailand had downloaded huge quantities of pornography involving minors.
After investigation, police nabbed Piyawat at his home in Chiang Mai. Piyawat also reportedly confessed to downloading pictures of underage girls, saying he was bored while under self-isolation.
Police noted that it is illegal in Thailand to download or share nude photos of individuals under 18.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai
Today marks the 19th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case in the northern capital and there are only 8 patients still remaining in hospital receiving treatment.
But a doctor from the provincial Epidemiological Prevention Medical Centre warns that there are still ongoing cases in Thailand and neighbouring countries, so the people of Chiang Mai must not rest easy and should “remain vigilant until the pandemic passes”.
He mentioned that the subdistrict of “Ke Lek” on the outskirts of eastern Myanmar is a potentially high risk area, and if anyone sees anyone coming across the border they should notify the relevant departments, which will place them under quarantine.
SOURCE: PR Chiang Mai
Environment
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
The Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand, have been forced to close their doors in late March. As people around Thailand been hunkering down in our houses waiting for the virus outbreak to pass, some of the country’s elephants are suffering?
As mentioned in the original story, Lek had been in touch with camps from all over Thailand to help them find a way out from the crisis created by Covid-19 and the consequent lack of tourists.
Saengduean “Lek” Chailert, owner of Elephant Nature Park and founder of Save Elephant Foundation, believes many of the closures will be permanent.
“I have been to visit many of the camps and the situation is very serious.”
When requests for help from camp owners and elephant owners in Southern Thailand increased dramatically in March, she asked the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to serve as a hub in Phuket and Phang Nga to help distribute food to elephants in need, using funds from the Save Elephant Foundation which she started in 1995.
In 2016 Saengduean “Lek” Chailert inspired Mr. Montri Todtane to start Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, the island’s first ethical elephant sanctuary, which is currently one of two sanctuaries in Phuket that are endorsed by Asian Elephant Projects, a network of ethical elephant sanctuaries throughout Thailand.
Currently Phuket Elephant Sanctuary helps to supply food to 42 elephant camps in Phuket and Phang Nga and has already coordinated the provision of 15,500 kilos of watermelons, 14,500 pineapples, 9,000 branches of bananas and 2,500 kilograms of sugarcane, in addition to over 250 truckloads of pineapple leaves.
Montri Todtane says the the Save Elephant Foundation’s effort currently supports the majority of elephants living in Phuket as well as several camps located in Phang Nga.
“A total of 252 elephants are now provided with supplementary food once a week, and we are happy to play a small part in coordinating the distribution of food to camps in need during this challenging time.”
Crime
Knicker-sniffing panty thief arrested in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
After receiving complaints, police in Chiang Mai have arrested a food delivery driver for stealing women’s knickers (panties) while making deliveries throughout the city. 27 year old Nontawat Intanachan was arrested after at least one woman reported to police that her knickers had frequently been stolen while hanging out to dry.
When police examined the surveillance footage, they saw a man in a food delivery uniform taking knickers from drying racks and sniffing them.
When the man was tracked back to a hotel room, he was found to be in possession a huge stash of women’s underwear. Police say he drove around the city delivering food, stopping off at women’s dormitories along the way.
The man allegedly confessed that he drove past dormitories and felt sexually aroused when he saw the underwear. He says he would steal women’s underwear and take it home to smell and “well you know what.”
Police charged him with petty theft and released him on his own recognisance, pending a court hearing. He is also ordered to stay away from women’s dormitories.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One | Komchadluek
“Please be patient. I share your pain” – Thai PM
Covid-19 update (Wednesday) 9 new cases, 0 new deaths
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by September
Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
Police chief transferred following raid on Bangkok gambling den
300,000 methamphetamine pills found in Chiang Rai after smugglers flee
Suspect in fatal Bangkok shooting absconds with family
Woman seriously injured after English husband allegedly throws her from balcony
Arrests in Chiang Mai for “sextortion”, child porn
Unsettled weather across Thailand
Singapore robot patrols park with polite social distancing reminder
Dodgy Chinese medical supplies rejected by many countries
Bangkok police officer caught drinking after curfew – VIDEO
Zero cases reported in Phuket today (Wednesday)
2 Chinese nabbed for peddling sex toys, hemp oil, facemasks
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus Cases4 days ago
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
- Hot News3 days ago
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
- Bangkok4 days ago
Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
5G, Bill Gates, Chinese Labs and more Covid-19 myths
- Business4 days ago
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
- Bangkok3 days ago
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today