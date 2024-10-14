Woman arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for fake shooting threats

Image: Prasit Tangprasert/Bangkok Post

A woman in Nakhon Ratchasima was arrested for posting fake shooting threats at a local mall in a spree of Facebook posts pretending to be a young man plotting the heinous acts. She cited stress and unemployment as reasonings for the hoax messages.

Identified by police only as Bang-on, the 31 year old woman was apprehended at her residence in Pak Thong Chai district yesterday, October 13.

Nakhon Ratchasima police chief Police Major General Narongrit Dansuwan revealed that Bang-on managed four Facebook accounts and had a prior criminal record for theft and firearms offences. She had no documented history of mental illness.

Dansuwan revealed that the suspect admitted to posting the hoax messages due to stress. The suspect claimed that she was unemployed and had relationship issues with her husband’s relatives.

Nakhon Ratchasima police will take the suspect to public prosecutors for further legal action tomorrow, October 15.

Bang-on allegedly posted several messages on a local Facebook news page yesterday, posing as a young man intent on shooting innocent people at three shopping centres. The posts included images of a teenage boy, a pistol, and ammunition, all used without permission.

The threats alarmed locals, prompting police to increase security measures at the affected malls. A subsequent investigation launched by police revealed evidence linking the threatening messages to Bang-on’s mobile phone, reported Bangkok Post.

In 2020, Nakhon Ratchasima was the site of a horrific shooting rampage that resulted in the deaths of 30 people. Past traumas can heighten sensitivity and prompt stronger security responses to new threats.

