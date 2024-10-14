Woman arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for fake shooting threats

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 15:40, 14 October 2024| Updated: 15:40, 14 October 2024
134 1 minute read
Woman arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima for fake shooting threats
Image: Prasit Tangprasert/Bangkok Post

A woman in Nakhon Ratchasima was arrested for posting fake shooting threats at a local mall in a spree of Facebook posts pretending to be a young man plotting the heinous acts. She cited stress and unemployment as reasonings for the hoax messages.

Identified by police only as Bang-on, the 31 year old woman was apprehended at her residence in Pak Thong Chai district yesterday, October 13.

Advertisements

Nakhon Ratchasima police chief Police Major General Narongrit Dansuwan revealed that Bang-on managed four Facebook accounts and had a prior criminal record for theft and firearms offences. She had no documented history of mental illness.

Dansuwan revealed that the suspect admitted to posting the hoax messages due to stress. The suspect claimed that she was unemployed and had relationship issues with her husband’s relatives.

Related news

Nakhon Ratchasima police will take the suspect to public prosecutors for further legal action tomorrow, October 15.

Bang-on allegedly posted several messages on a local Facebook news page yesterday, posing as a young man intent on shooting innocent people at three shopping centres. The posts included images of a teenage boy, a pistol, and ammunition, all used without permission.

The threats alarmed locals, prompting police to increase security measures at the affected malls. A subsequent investigation launched by police revealed evidence linking the threatening messages to Bang-on’s mobile phone, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

In 2020, Nakhon Ratchasima was the site of a horrific shooting rampage that resulted in the deaths of 30 people. Past traumas can heighten sensitivity and prompt stronger security responses to new threats.

In other news, a man in Phuket was fatally shot while attempting to flee his attacker near Kathu Police Station yesterday, October 13 following a dispute between the two which had escalated to deadly levels.

The victim, identified as 38 year old Suwit “Lek” Nokket, was shot twice before trying to escape across the street towards the police station. Despite being rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital by Kusoldharm Foundation rescue officers, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Thai worker killed by leftover ammunition in Israeli orchard

Thai worker killed by leftover ammunition in Israeli orchard

Published: 15:13, 14 October 2024
Pheu Thai confident on referendum despite double-majority dispute

Pheu Thai confident on referendum despite double-majority dispute

Published: 14:34, 14 October 2024
Thailand to reassess state welfare card criteria amid wage hike

Thailand to reassess state welfare card criteria amid wage hike

Published: 14:09, 14 October 2024
Last orders: Alcohol sales dry up nationwide for Buddhist lent finale

Last orders: Alcohol sales dry up nationwide for Buddhist lent finale

Published: 12:05, 14 October 2024