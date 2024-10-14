Village in Udon Thani draws crowds after 18 million baht lottery win

Image: Sanook

The village of Naka in Udon Thani has become a significant destination for devotees after tourists reported winning 18 million baht in the lottery. This rare occurrence prompted a major ritual to honour the revered figures of Phraya Srisattanakarat and Prasat Phor Phu Srisuttho.

Today, October 14, at Naka Village in Mueang district, Udon Thani, Anon Saennan, the founder of Naka Village and Prasat Phor Phu Srisuttho, organised the event with the support of devoted followers, respected teachers, and the general public who revere the Naga deity.

The ceremony was dedicated to the seven-headed, 7-metre-tall, and 77-meter-long statue of Phraya Srisattanakarat, as well as the unique Prasat Phor Phu Srisuttho, to honour the deity following reports of tourists winning the top lottery prize.

Since opening to the public on June 1, the site has become renowned for its spiritual significance. Many visitors have reported winning various lottery prizes, including Lao and other international lotteries.

Consequently, Naka Village has become a popular pilgrimage site for those seeking blessings in various aspects such as luck, career advancement, health, real estate transactions, and business ventures.

Daily visitor numbers range from 500 to 1,000 on weekdays and 3,000 to 5,000 on weekends, making it one of Thailand’s most visited spiritual sites.

The grand ceremony featured renowned Brahmin, Teacher Tom Dong Nakanakorn, as the ritual leader who invoked the treasury’s blessings. The monk Prasat Phor Phu Srisuttho, known as Phra Ajarn Pornsak Thanuttaro, a famous spiritual leader from the Isan region, presided over the religious aspects of the event.

Following the ritual, 20 groups of artists, celebrities, and internet personalities performed traditional dances. In the evening, a movie screening was held to entertain the Naga deity and other spiritual entities.

During the ceremony, Anon revealed auspicious incense that was lit during the ritual. The incense formed the numbers 7, 1, and 2, causing a stir among the attendees who quickly photographed it and shared it with relatives, leading to an immediate rush to purchase lottery tickets.

The lottery results for the past ten years on Wednesdays have been reviewed, and the next draw, scheduled for October 16, is highly anticipated by those hoping for a repeat of the fortunate outcome, reported Sanook.