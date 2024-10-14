Thai worker killed by leftover ammunition in Israeli orchard

Image: NPR

The explosion in northern Israel that claimed the life of 42 year old Thai worker Nisan Meerum, prompted the Ministry of Labour to extend its condolences and seek answers from the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) regarding the deployment of Thai labourers in a closed military zone.

Israeli government officials and the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv reported the death of Nisan, a native of Buriram province, on Saturday, October 12. The explosion that occurred while he was working in an apple orchard, involved leftover ammunition.

Advertisements

Labour Ministry permanent secretary Bunsong Tapchaiyut stated that Thai officials are currently awaiting confirmation of Nisan’s identity from Israeli officials before repatriating his body for religious rites in Thailand. The government has assured that Nisan’s family will receive all entitled benefits.

Minister of Labour Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expressed deep condolences to the families affected by the incident. He mentioned that the ministry is working to verify with PIBA whether the accident site was indeed in a closed military zone and the reasons Thai workers were permitted to enter. Additionally, the ministry is also waiting for a detailed report from the Israeli government on the incident.

Nisan’s wife, 43 year old Phrueksa Meeram recounted that her husband first went to work in Israel in December 2020. He returned in October last year following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, about seven months later, his Israeli employer requested he return to complete his five-year and three-month employment contract.

Despite family opposition due to safety concerns, Nisan returned to Israel in June, driven by financial pressures. Phrueksa mentioned that she communicated with her husband daily out of concern for his safety. Her last call to him was at 10am on Friday local time. Subsequent messages went unanswered until a co-worker informed her of his death.

Explosion casualty

Advertisements

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv later confirmed that a bomb in the apple orchard had exploded on Saturday morning.

Bangkok Post revealed that a Thai colleague shared that he was part of a group of 24 Thai workers in the orchard at the time of the explosion. The colleague recounted that four rows of workers were picking apples, with Nisan in the second row.

Upon hearing the explosion, the workers ducked for cover until another worker shouted that Nisan had been killed. Soldiers arrived to remove Nisan’s body and none of the other Thai workers saw him again.

The Israeli Defence Forces declared five new closed military zones in northern Israel near the Lebanon border on Saturday. These zones include Zarit, Shomera, Shtula, Netuya, Even Menachem, Rosh Hanikra, Shlomi, Hanita, Adamit, Arab al-Aramshe, Metula, Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi, Dovev, Tziv’on, and Malkia.