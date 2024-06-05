2 Thai women electrocuted at amusement park in Lopburi

Photo via Facebook/ พิราบขาว สิงห์บุรี

A Thai woman suffered serious injuries after she was electrocuted while getting off a tagada ride at an amusement park in the central province of Lopburi on Sunday.

The incident occurred on a tagada ride at the International Amusement Fair at CS Park on Sunday, June 2. Two people were injured, one of them seriously.

The tagada ride comprises a spacious, circular bowl where riders can delight in the spin and music without the use of seatbelts. Passengers have the option to grasp the handrail behind their seat as the ride rotates or bounce in the centre of the bowl. However, this ride has been prohibited in certain countries due to numerous accidents and associated injuries.

The seriously injured woman was 19 year old Nattakamon, also known as Beam. Beam was electrocuted when she touched the stair handrail while getting off the ride. She lost consciousness and fell down the stairs, hitting her head on an iron structure.

Beam’s friend, whose identity was not disclosed, also suffered electrocution upon touching the stair handrail and subsequently lost consciousness. Fortunately, she was propelled back into the ride’s bowl. Beam was admitted to Sing Buri Hospital, where doctors informed Channel 3 that she had sustained a skull fracture near her right eyebrow, two broken ribs, and potential eye damage that could result in astigmatism.

The manager of the amusement park pledged that the establishment would assume responsibility for the incident. He asserted that the electrocution did not occur directly on the tagada ride but was instead caused by electricity leakage from a decorative light.

The metal stairs acted as a conductor, leading Beam and her friend to be electrocuted when they touched them.

The park manager added that the staff did their best to help the two victims. One staff member cut off the power while others contacted the rescue team.

The park insisted that the team had already checked for the electricity leak and fixed it. They also rechecked every ride in the park to ensure safety.