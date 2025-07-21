Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital

2025-07-21
Photo via Facebook/ โรงพยาบาลโพธิ์ทอง จ.อ่างทอง

Thai netizens praised an elderly CEO who donated more than 108 million baht to a hospital in the central province of Ang Thong.

The official Facebook page of Ang Thong Hospital expressed gratitude to the elderly Thai man, Somnuk Suksrikan, on Friday, July 18. The hospital reported that Somnuk donated 10 kidney dialysis machines, valued at approximately 5 million baht, along with 3 million baht in cash.

The post included a photo showing hospital director Dr Chokchai Wisetsittichok receiving the donation and leading Somnuk on a tour of the hospital.

The popular Facebook page Rueang Lao Chao Siam later shared additional details, noting that this was far from Somnuk’s first philanthropic act.

Somnuk has been supporting the hospital since 2012. His initial donation was a staggering 100 million baht to fund the construction of a six-storey hospital building, complete with all necessary medical equipment. The facility was named in his honour as the Somnuk Suksrikan Building.

Old Thai man praised for donating to hospital instead of temples
Photo via Facebook/ โรงพยาบาลโพธิ์ทอง จ.อ่างทอง

He also made significant contributions to education, providing funds to build school facilities and to equip both teachers and students with essential materials and devices.

Very little personal information about Somnuk is available online. It has only been reported that he is the CEO of the Mangmee Nakhon real estate project, which develops commercial buildings for sale and rent in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province, near Bangkok.

Many netizens called on news agencies to highlight Somnuk’s story further, expressing interest in learning more about his background and generosity.

Old Thai CEO goes viral for donating to hospital in Ang Thong
Photo via Facebook/ โรงพยาบาลโพธิ์ทอง จ.อ่างทอง

Some commenters remarked that Somnuk’s actions should serve as an example for other wealthy individuals, particularly those from older generations.

They noted that donating to hospitals and schools provided far greater societal benefit than contributing to temples or monks, especially in light of recent controversies involving financial misuse within the clergy.

Other netizens wished Somnuk good health and prosperity in recognition of his generosity. Some of those who had used the hospital’s services also thanked him for the new building and advanced equipment, which improved their treatment.

Thai man donated over 100 million baht to hospital
Photo via Facebook/ โรงพยาบาลโพธิ์ทอง จ.อ่างทอง

