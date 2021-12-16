Where to spend Christmas Eve in Bangkok 2021

It is the most festive and exciting time of the year with a dazzle of Christmas and New Year decorations. One of the best things about holidays is the food, so it’s imperative to find a great place to eat. The good news is that there are various cuisines and dining options available to you on Christmas Eve here in Bangkok. Below is a list of places to spend your holly jolly Christmas with your friends or family so read on!

Top 5 places in Bangkok to spend Christmas Eve

1. Christmas Dinner Buffet at Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok Hotels and Resort

On the 24th of December 2021, savour the extraordinary highlights of Roast Turkey with Traditional Stuffing and Cranberry Jelly. More options in the menu include Lobster Bisque, Truffle Ramen Noodles Soup, Australian Waygu Beef and Tomahawk Beef, Chinese Suckling Pig, New Zealand Lamb, as well as various types of French Oysters. Spend time with your family and receive a special Christmas gift from Santa Clause. It is 2,022 net per person ( food only) and THB 2,400 net per person with free flow of beverages.

Location: Cuisine Unplugged

Date: Friday 24 December 2021

Time: 6 pm – 10:30 pm

2. Up & Above Restaurant and Bar, The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Celebrate and ignite this magnificent festivity while enjoying the Christmas Eve dinner buffet at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar. There will be an array of classic holiday dishes as well as seafood. You can also choose if you prefer dining indoors or outside. It starts from 6 pm to 10 pm and costs THB 4200++.

Location: Up & Above Restaurant and Bar

Date: Friday 24 December 2021

Time: 6pm – 10 pm

3. The Oasis, Hotel Nikko Bangkok

For a fantastic Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, celebrate the spirit of Christmas with friends and family. The OASIS at Hotel Nikko Bangkok opens with a special visit from Santa, who will bring gifts for the kids, making it a great moment for your family and friends. The special festive dinner for buffet dinner costs 2,380 Baht net per person. However, the Early Bird special price is 2,022 net per person. Kids Early Bird price is 1,011 net per person.

Location: The OASIS

Date: Friday 24 December 2021

Time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

4. The Rain Tree Cafe, The Athenee Hotel Bangkok

Gather with your friends and family and come to celebrate Christmas Eve at the Rain Tree Cafe at the Athenee Hotel Bangkok. The festive buffet dinner is from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm. A typical roasted butterball turkey with cranberry sauce and chestnut and bacon stuffing, beef wellington, foie gras terrine, baked fresh fish, a large range of seafood on ice, and the finest desserts are among the highlights of the seasonal buffet.

To further enhance the Christmas vibes, Carol singers will perform seasonal songs, while pianist Jen Francois adds holiday favourites. You would not want to miss out on this event as you will stand a chance to win the festive lucky draw price which is the complimentary stay at the suite of Athenee Hotel. The festive buffet dinner costs 2,988 Baht per person.

Location: Rain Tree Cafe

Date: Friday 24 December 2021

Time: 6.30 am – 10.30 pm

5. The Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok

At the Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok is hosting a ‘Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner’ with a live band. It costs THB 3888++ and runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. It’s the right time to rock your night away at one of the most prestigious hotels in Bangkok. With a diversity of international cuisine of exceptional quality, the Colonnade caters to all of your wants. Enjoy a drink while gazing through lofty windows at the tranquil magnificence of a bygone era reflected in the Chedi pond’s lighted water.

Location: The Colonnade

Date: Friday 24 December 2021

Time: 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm

Here are the 5 options of festive meals offered at some of these exclusive restaurants in Bangkok wonderland. So have yourself a merry little Christmas at one of these wonderful ambiences enjoying world-class meals. If you are looking for some brunch places on Christmas day, click HERE.