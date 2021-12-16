Thailand
Where to spend Christmas Eve in Bangkok 2021
It is the most festive and exciting time of the year with a dazzle of Christmas and New Year decorations. One of the best things about holidays is the food, so it’s imperative to find a great place to eat. The good news is that there are various cuisines and dining options available to you on Christmas Eve here in Bangkok. Below is a list of places to spend your holly jolly Christmas with your friends or family so read on!
Top 5 places in Bangkok to spend Christmas Eve
1. Christmas Dinner Buffet at Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok Hotels and Resort
On the 24th of December 2021, savour the extraordinary highlights of Roast Turkey with Traditional Stuffing and Cranberry Jelly. More options in the menu include Lobster Bisque, Truffle Ramen Noodles Soup, Australian Waygu Beef and Tomahawk Beef, Chinese Suckling Pig, New Zealand Lamb, as well as various types of French Oysters. Spend time with your family and receive a special Christmas gift from Santa Clause. It is 2,022 net per person ( food only) and THB 2,400 net per person with free flow of beverages.
Location: Cuisine Unplugged
Date: Friday 24 December 2021
Time: 6 pm – 10:30 pm
2. Up & Above Restaurant and Bar, The Okura Prestige Bangkok
Celebrate and ignite this magnificent festivity while enjoying the Christmas Eve dinner buffet at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar. There will be an array of classic holiday dishes as well as seafood. You can also choose if you prefer dining indoors or outside. It starts from 6 pm to 10 pm and costs THB 4200++.
Location: Up & Above Restaurant and Bar
Date: Friday 24 December 2021
Time: 6pm – 10 pm
3. The Oasis, Hotel Nikko Bangkok
For a fantastic Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet, celebrate the spirit of Christmas with friends and family. The OASIS at Hotel Nikko Bangkok opens with a special visit from Santa, who will bring gifts for the kids, making it a great moment for your family and friends. The special festive dinner for buffet dinner costs 2,380 Baht net per person. However, the Early Bird special price is 2,022 net per person. Kids Early Bird price is 1,011 net per person.
Location: The OASIS
Date: Friday 24 December 2021
Time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
4. The Rain Tree Cafe, The Athenee Hotel Bangkok
Gather with your friends and family and come to celebrate Christmas Eve at the Rain Tree Cafe at the Athenee Hotel Bangkok. The festive buffet dinner is from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm. A typical roasted butterball turkey with cranberry sauce and chestnut and bacon stuffing, beef wellington, foie gras terrine, baked fresh fish, a large range of seafood on ice, and the finest desserts are among the highlights of the seasonal buffet.
To further enhance the Christmas vibes, Carol singers will perform seasonal songs, while pianist Jen Francois adds holiday favourites. You would not want to miss out on this event as you will stand a chance to win the festive lucky draw price which is the complimentary stay at the suite of Athenee Hotel. The festive buffet dinner costs 2,988 Baht per person.
Location: Rain Tree Cafe
Date: Friday 24 December 2021
Time: 6.30 am – 10.30 pm
5. The Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok
At the Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok is hosting a ‘Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner’ with a live band. It costs THB 3888++ and runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. It’s the right time to rock your night away at one of the most prestigious hotels in Bangkok. With a diversity of international cuisine of exceptional quality, the Colonnade caters to all of your wants. Enjoy a drink while gazing through lofty windows at the tranquil magnificence of a bygone era reflected in the Chedi pond’s lighted water.
Location: The Colonnade
Date: Friday 24 December 2021
Time: 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm
Here are the 5 options of festive meals offered at some of these exclusive restaurants in Bangkok wonderland. So have yourself a merry little Christmas at one of these wonderful ambiences enjoying world-class meals. If you are looking for some brunch places on Christmas day, click HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to mail drugs to South Korea
Philippine island hit by Typhoon Rai, more than 45,000 people forced to evacuate
Thursday Covid Update: 3,684 new cases; provincial totals
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Thailand News Today | Tourism ministry launches web portal to help tourists
First victim of illegal sidewalk parking crackdown: Chiang Mai police
Where to spend Christmas Eve in Bangkok 2021
Fah Sai, a baby elephant, recovering after she was shot 10 times
Myanmar to collaborate with China to produce Covid-19 vaccines
Zara heads for Phuket in her quest to be the youngest woman to fly around the world, solo
Bali is open, but only 45 international tourists have visited this year
Government warns fake vaccine certificates bring fines and jail
What do foreigners love and hate about Thailand | Vox Pop | Ep. 02
New park in Bangkok to open by Christmas
Royal Thai Navy sinks three old battleships during “goodbye” ceremony
Ecotourism: the future of Thailand
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Bangkok residents of all nationalities urged to come forward for vaccine doses 1, 2 or 3
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Bangkok’s Train Night Market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Omicron Update, Bangkok train night market, Italian-Thai Development | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.150
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Bangkok3 days ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
- Coronavirus Vaccines2 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Southeast Asia2 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Thailand1 day ago
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
- Thailand9 hours ago
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Recent comments: