Welshman fights to come home after brutal attack in Thailand

Picture courtesy of South Wales Argus

A Welshman left clinging to life after a brutal attack in Thailand has woken from a coma and, in heartbreaking words, told his family: “I just want to go home.”

Ashton Jones was viciously assaulted by unknown assailants while out partying in Bangkok. The father of two was found hours later, unconscious and connected to life-support machines, 55 miles from where he was last seen. Since then, the 29 year old from Cwmbran, Wales has been battling for his life in a Pattaya hospital after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

Family friend Angela Shepherd, speaking on behalf of the devastated family, said the past few weeks had been a “harrowing” ordeal.

“We don’t know what happened or how it all started, but we think Ashton got separated from his mates. When they contacted the police, they were told he was in intensive care,” she told BBC Wales. “We believe he was set upon by one or more people who left him for dead.”

The Welshman, who had been in Thailand for only a few days after travelling there with two friends, has undergone surgery to treat a bleed on the brain, and part of his skull was removed to relieve pressure.

Picture of Ashton’s friend courtesy of Angela Roden Shepherd

The injuries were so severe that his family were asked if they wanted a “do not resuscitate” (DNR) order to be placed, but his father, Darren, refused. Thankfully, Ashton is now in a better condition and starting to communicate with his family, said Angela.

“He’s not out of the woods yet. He’s still being fed through a tube, and oxygen is being administered through another. He’s still restrained to the bed because he gets frustrated, but at least now he’s showing signs of improvement.”

Ashton’s recovery has been painfully slow, but his family are doing everything they can to bring him home, Angela added.

“We’re just desperate to get him back to Wales. His family has been raising funds to cover his medical costs as he didn’t have travel insurance, and they’re working with a repatriation company to bring him home soon.”

The whole family has been in turmoil. Darren, who flew out to be by his son’s side, has been overwhelmed by the support of strangers who have helped him with accommodation and translation at the hospital.

“They’ve been a godsend,” Angela said.

A British Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed they are in contact with Ashton’s family and local government officials.

“We are supporting a British man who has been hospitalised in Thailand and are in contact with his family and the local authorities.”

Ashton’s assault is currently under investigation by Thai police, but no further comments have been made at this stage.

For now, his family remains on edge, praying for his recovery and desperately working to bring their loved one back home to Wales.

