Thailand
Wellness counselling an added benefit with expat health insurance
During this unpredictable time with the Covid-19 pandemic, taking care of one’s mental health is equally important, as mental and physical health directly affect each other. As people worldwide have lost jobs, family members, friends, and their “old normal,” the spotlight on wellness has grown brighter. But what about those who are expatriates in another country, such as Thailand?
Not surprisingly, a ground-breaking study that was published in the International Journal of Mental Health, found that expats are 3 times as likely to suffer from mental health issues. Those expats who suffer, are more likely to express or endorse feelings of being trapped, depressed or isolated. The study also found that half of expats were at a high risk of internalising common mental health issues like anxiety and depression. These findings point towards a dangerous niche that seems to be growing larger due to the recent instability.
Despite the turmoil worldwide due to the pandemic, just moving abroad in itself can present its own challenges. Things like adjusting to the daily life in your new home country, to legalities and financial issues can make life temporarily more difficult. Not to mention, the departure of your support system, which is one of the most important things humans need to maintain a healthy mindset. All of these things can be dealt with, but enlisting professional help can make the outcome more positive. Fortunately, there is one expat health insurance company that has taken note of the current situation and is offering help. Regency for Expats knows the effects on mental health that can occur after moving abroad, as well as the very real effects of experiencing culture shock.
Most people take out insurance policies, hoping that they will be covered when they really need it. Whether it’s an accident or even a Covid-19 diagnosis, they pay to feel secure if something happens. But, as the current climate has proven quite tough on wallets and minds, Regency for Expats insurance company is, perhaps, the only company that is offering full support when other companies aren’t. The company has begun offering additional wellness benefits like remote video counselling for those who are struggling. With fully qualified, professional counsellors, the company is prepared to support and guide clients through this potentially life-changing time. What’s even more impressive, is that insurance subscribers to Regency can take advantage of the counselling at home, through online, live sessions.
The company says subscribers to the international health insurance plan will not only get the new wellness benefit but also Covid-19 coverage, as well as fitness and nutrition support to help their bodies and minds work together. Regency for Expats strives to help its clients live a fuller and healthier life, with new skills to protect them against the ever-changing world.
Facts alone make this company one that expats should consider as it beats other international health insurance providers on the percentage of claims that are paid out. The company pays 98% of claims, surpassing the industry standard of 80%. Regency deals with claims efficiently and fairly through its international medical assistance service that provides medical response 24 hours a day. Moreover, 80% of the claims that Regency pays, are distributed within 4 days, making it the fastest turn-around time in the industry. There is much more, however, that Regency takes pride in offering. As the premier and trusted international expat health insurance provider, the company feature the lowest premiums in the market.
Expats who are looking for a premier insurance provider that is internationally trusted should take a serious look at Regency for Expats. With comprehensive benefits, including fitness, nutrition, wellness, and Covid-19 coverage, Regency has you covered for all of life’s obstacles.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals
2,662 new Covid-19 cases and 28 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the start of the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 153,685 Covid-19 cases.
Out of the new cases reported today, 534 were reported in correctional facilities. Over the past month, more than a dozen Thai prisons have reported Covid-19 outbreaks with thousands of inmates infected with the virus. New cases at prisons have been reported about everyday.
There are now 49,252 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 182,548 Covid-19 infections and 1,297 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cases remain high in Bangkok with 1,098 new infections confirmed today. Many clusters in Bangkok are at construction camps. In surrounding provinces, 269 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan, 75 cases in Samut Sakhon, and 77 in Nonthaburi.
While Bangkok remains the Covid hotspot in the latest wave, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says the situation in other provinces has improved.
Thailand
Police raid Hat Yai restaurant and arrest 10 people for drinking alcohol
Police arrested 10 people for gathering and drinking alcohol in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, a violation of the local disease control measures banning alcohol consumption at restaurants. A local had called police reporting people were having a party at the restaurant last night. Hat Yai district chief Chawakit Suwankhiri says police went to the Khru Pattakhan Ban Thung restaurant immediately after the call and found liquor and beer bottles.
The owner of the restaurant, Sopha Sutthisan, and 9 others were arrested on charges of violating local emergency measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Police say the restaurant owner had been warned about the alcohol ban 3 times before the arrest.
With Covid-19 still on rise throughout Thailand, some provinces have been cracking down on gatherings, particularly those that involve alcohol, in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. Just last month, police raided a bar in Pattaya and arrested 32 people for gathering and drinking alcohol.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Koh Samui set to reopen on July 1, 50% of residents vaccinated so far
Koh Samui is hoping to also reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1. At this stage it’s a proposal that will need to be approved by the CESA and CCSA.
So far, 57,000 residents on the popular Gulf of Thailand island have been vaccinated, making up 50% of the population on Koh Samui, according to the president of the Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association, Ratchaporn Phoonsawas. The island off the coast of Surat Thani needs to reach herd immunity, about 70% of the population inoculated, to reopen under the so-called “Samui Sealed Route” travel scheme.
“We need to vaccinate another 36,000 people to ensure 70% of the population is inoculated to achieve herd immunity.”
Under the “Samui Sealed Route,” similar to Phuket’s “sandbox” model, foreign tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 and test negative for the virus after landing in Thailand could visit certain destinations and beaches in Koh Samui for the first 7 days of their stay. After the first week, the tourists will need to test negative for Covid-19 again before they allowed to visit the neighbouring islands of Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. The tourists will be allowed to travel to other provinces in Thailand after 14 days.
Health officials in Koh Samui have been actively administering Covid-19 vaccines. Many expats on the island who work as English teachers say they’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Some say the school staff help with the registration process.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
