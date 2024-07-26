Polish man arrested for ganja LED grow lights theft in Chiang Mai

Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Office officers arrested a Polish man for the theft of LED lights from a ganja farm in the northern province of Chiang Mai as he was about to renew his visa.

The owner of a cannabis farm in the Sansai district of Chiang Mai filed a complaint against the farm’s former consultant, 37 year old Polish man Christopher Kazimierz Kasperowicz, for reportedly stealing LED grow lights worth approximately 370,000 baht.

The farm owner explained that Kasperowicz was allegedly angry after being removed from his consultant position. He threatened to steal from the farm and allegedly did so. He rented a delivery truck in Bangkok to transfer 22 stolen lights from the Chiang Mai farm to Bangkok.

After the theft, Kasperowicz moved to hide in Pattaya. Police closely monitored him until the day he visited the immigration office to renew his visa.

During questioning, Kasperowicz denied the accusation and claimed that all of the lights belonged to him as he had also invested in the farm while he was in the position.

Despite Kasperowicz’s claim, police charged him with committing theft at night, using a vehicle to facilitate the theft and escape. The punishment is imprisonment from one to five years and a fine from 20,000 to 100,000 baht, according to Section 335 of the Criminal Law.

From the pictures shared by several Thai news agencies, Kasperowicz appeared relaxed and unconcerned about the legal consequences. He was seen smiling during questioning and detention at the immigration office.

A similar theft committed by a foreigner in Thailand was reported last month in the Chalong district of Phuket. A Thai woman took to social media to search for a foreign man who stole her motorcycle.

The identity of the foreign thief was clearly shown on CCTV camera footage, but there has been no update on whether the foreigner was arrested.

Another theft occurred in Pattaya in the same month when a Swedish man was arrested outside a hotel after stealing two motorcycles from a taxi driver and a local in the area.

