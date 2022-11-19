SMART Visa and How to Start a Business in Thailand | True Digital Park

There are many different types of ways to start up a business in Thailand.

But if you are looking to live, learn, work, and play while also running a start up business in the Kingdom,

then you might want to consider the True Digital Parks startup booster.

Launched in February 2018, the SMART Visa, is designed to attract highly skilled manpower

and investors to help accelerate the development of the country’s targeted industries.

However, obtaining the Smart visa through the BOI and the government will only grant you a visa for 6 months.

The most convenient, cost effective and efficient way to startup a business

and work in Thailand would be to get a smart visa with endorsement

by True Digital Park Not only is it extremely simple to get the endorsement for the SMART visa with True Digital Park,

but it’s also super SMART.

You can be checked out Traveling in Thailand? What’s better, North or South of Thailand? or watch a complete video

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.