Dogs block snake from entering Thai home, incident inspires lottery numbers

A group of four dogs in Thailand‘s northeast Udon Thani managed to surround and contain a large snake, preventing it from entering their owner’s house. This incident led to a surge in local lottery interest, as the house number became a favourite choice for those looking for luck.

At 5pm on Tuesday, the Udon Thani Volunteer Rescue Foundation was alerted to the presence of a nearly 2-metre long giant snake attempting to enter a house at 136/19 Rim Suan in the main city district. The foundation team arrived at the five-acre estate and found the owner, 61 year old Yuthirong Khoonrajchit, who led them to the scene.

As they approached the snake, they discovered that four Thai dogs named Ai Chi (white), Ai Ju, Ai Kam Khoon (three-legged), and Ai Long, had already apprehended the snake by barking and encircling it aggressively. Officials used a metal hook to capture the creature, but had to repeat the process as the snake attempted to escape. They then placed it into a bag before releasing it back into the wild.

According to Yuthirong, the property used to house a music school, which he had taught at, but it closed down after his wife passed away. He now lives there with his three children. On the day of the incident, he heard the dogs barking and found the snake on the road. Yuthirong said…

“I usually don’t buy lottery tickets and don’t believe in luck, as I have never been lucky in that aspect. But today, a snake entered our house, and I believe it brought fortune. I would suggest people who like to gamble on the lottery try our house numbers, 136 and 19, as their lucky picks. I won’t buy any tickets myself, though, as I’m afraid it might affect other people’s chances of winning.”

This news comes after two other incidents this week of snakes inspiring lottery numbers.

Follow us on :













A large cobra was found in a house in Thailand‘s northern Phayao province, and residents rushed to buy lottery tickets featuring the house number.

In another incident, a snake found on the 501 Bangkok bus route has caused a stir on social media for superstitious lottery fanatics who were left slithering to find out the bus’ registration number.