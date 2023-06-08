BTS SkyTrain hiring multiple staff for Bangkok’s Yellow and Pink Lines

Image courtesy of รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส, Facebook

Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) has announced numerous job opportunities in the Yellow and Pink mass transit lines in the capital, inviting interested individuals to inquire further from June 8, 2023.

Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited, also known as BTS or BTSC, a leading mass transit provider on rails, has invited potential candidates to join their team working on the Yellow Line (Ladprao – Bangna) and Pink Line (Khae Rai – Min Buri) mass transit projects. The company is currently conducting a large-scale recruitment drive for electric train officers, and interested individuals can inquire about the details of these positions.

Those who wish to inquire or apply for a position can contact the Recruitment and Employment Division of the Human Resources Department at 0-2617-7300, extensions 1925, 1927, 1931, 1939 – 1944, 1946 – 1947, and 1965. Alternatively, they can reach out via the Line official account: @btsskytrain, the Application ‘BTS SkyTrain’, or the Facebook Page: ‘รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส‘. Applicants can also scan a QR Code provided to register for the job opportunities.

The large number of job openings comes as a major opportunity for job seekers in Bangkok. As electric train officers, successful candidates will play a vital role in the day-to-day operations of the Yellow and Pink mass transit lines, ensuring a safe, reliable, and efficient service for the growing number of commuters in the capital city. This recruitment drive will not only help boost employment but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the mass transit network in the capital, reports Bangkok Post.

The BTS has also expressed its readiness to build a 2.6-kilometre extension that would connect its Yellow Line monorail to the Green Line of the MRT at Ratchayothin and Lat Phrao stations. The Yellow Line has 23 stations in total, connecting from Lat Phrao in Bangkok to Samrong in Samut Prakan. The extension project’s estimated cost is between three to four billion baht. For more information, click the LINK to read more.