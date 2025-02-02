Uttaradit fried chicken vendor wins 12 million baht lottery

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

A fried chicken vendor in Uttaradit province has become the region’s latest millionaire after winning 12 million baht in the lottery.

The unexpected windfall came from a ticket given as a bonus, which initially seemed unappealing due to its repeated numbers.

Advertisements

The Government Lottery Office announced the results for the draw dated yesterday, February 1. The winning number for the top prize was 558700. The numbers for the three-digit front prize were 286 and 418, while the three-digit back prize numbers were 824 and 685. The two-digit back prize was 51.

Following the announcement, excitement erupted at the Thung Yang Market in Thung Yang subdistrict, Laplae district, Uttaradit.

Ornphin Munyaem, a 56 year old vendor of fried chicken, pork, and fish, discovered she had won the top prize with ticket number 558700, securing two tickets and earning her 12 million baht (US$355,082).

The market was filled with joyful shouts from vendors upon learning of the win. After a busy day of selling, Ornphin finally checked her lottery tickets in the evening and found she had won two first-prize tickets, reported KhaoSod.

Her husband, Somsak Munyaem, explained that they had been following a number derived from their car registration for several draws.

Advertisements

While they usually spent tens of thousands of baht on tickets, the winning ticket was actually a bonus, given to them because it was a double number ending in 00, which they initially did not favour. However, it turned out to be the winning number 558700.

In similar news, lottery enthusiasts in Thailand continue their quest for winning numbers for the February 1 draw.

The search includes popular numbers from celebrities, social media, and well-known advisors, along with the widely-followed Chinese calendar numbers, which remain a significant interest among lottery players.

For the lottery draw tomorrow, numbers from the Chinese calendar have gained traction. A TikTok user with the account @nid8857 has shared four sets of numbers from the Chinese calendar to guide those looking to try their luck.