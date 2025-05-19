Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

A post was recently shared online by a Facebook user, Rainan Denben, this past weekend on May 17, seeking assistance in removing fishing nets entangled in coral reefs at a national park in Koh Bulon Le in Satun province.

The use of nets in fishing is regulated by laws to prevent ecological imbalance, however, some netting methods still adversely affect nature. The post clarified that the area in question, The White Rock, while outside national park boundaries, is still under the jurisdiction of volunteers and divers, who typically handle such tasks of removing fishing nets.

On the day in question, a group of guides and park officials on leave joined in the usual efforts to remove these nets. They successfully retrieved a large net, over 100 metres long, initially thinking the task was complete. However, during the final stage of their dive, they discovered another, larger and more harmful net. This net, posing a significant threat to the coral, was estimated to be over 20 metres wide and more than 100 metres long.

The operation would require at least two diving teams, along with two to three surface recovery team members and a small boat to load the collected net.

This discovery marked the largest netting issue they had encountered, surpassing their capacity and requiring urgent action due to impending weather conditions. The urgency precludes waiting for government assistance, as the net needs to be removed before adverse weather strikes in the coming days.

Rainan appealed for any available support, either physical or financial, and invited those willing to help to contact the Reef Guardian Thailand page for further details. Gratitude was extended in advance for any assistance offered.

In his post, Rainan outlined the ongoing efforts.

“Currently, the group has gathered over 20 experienced volunteers from government agencies, dive shops, and volunteer divers.

“We have received financial support from everyone, both those we know and those we’ve never met before, totalling almost 20,000 baht.

“Furthermore, nearby dive shops and liveaboard boats have helped support us with air tanks and equipment, which is now sufficient.

“This Wednesday, the 21st, we will try our best [to clear the coral reefs]. We will not let your help go to waste and will provide updates periodically.”