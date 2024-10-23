Homemade bomb explodes in Pattani, no casualties reported

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

A homemade bomb exploded late last night in Mueang district, Pattani, a southern border province. The incident resulted in no casualties.

The explosion occurred at Kalapo intersection in Tambon Chabang Tikor around 10pm, yesterday, October 22. Fifty-minutes later, bomb experts arrived at the scene and discovered remnants of the device, including pieces of a plastic bottle, an electronic circuit, nails, and oil stains.

Upon further inspection, the experts identified another bomb that had failed to detonate. This second device was a glass bottle containing explosives, with an electronic circuit attached to a petrol bottle. The police safely neutralised this bomb using a water cannon.

No injuries or property damage were reported from the blast, reported Bangkok Post.

The police confirmed that the bombs were designed for remote detonation and had been placed inside a sack.

In related news, a significant reshuffling of police personnel followed a devastating car bomb attack on the Bannang Sata police flats in Yala province, which resulted in one fatality and injured 34 others. This incident occurred on July 5 and led to a series of transfers within the police force. Police Colonel Ranon Surawit has been reassigned to the Southern Border Provinces Investigation Division as its acting superintendent. In his place, Pol. Col. Phrompat Sanitsri will take over as the acting superintendent at the Bannang Sata police station. The decision for these transfers was made by Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chaloemsi, the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, which oversees the southern border provinces. This move is part of several announcements made on July 5 to address the aftermath of the bombing. The car bomb attack claimed the life of Rokiyoh Sarana, a 45 year old female Islamic religious teacher. In addition to her death, 34 others, including police officers, women, and children, sustained injuries from the explosion.