Phayao papaya tree with lucky-shaped fruit attracts interest

A papaya tree in Phayao has caused a stir with its oddly shaped fruit resembling buffalo horns, a naga, and an elephant trunk. The tree’s owner believes it may be a sign of good fortune from sacred spirits.

Reporters today, August 4, observed an unusual papaya tree in the garden of Kriangsak Jaiyen, a 45 year old resident of Moo 11, Ban Huai Luk, Ban Tun subdistrict, Mueang district, Phayao Province. Kriangsak had planted over ten black Indian papaya trees in his garden about eight months ago. While most of the trees bore typical fruit, one tree stood out with its peculiar produce.

According to Kriangsak, the unique papaya tree bore four fruits, each resembling a buffalo horn, a naga (a mythical serpent), or an elephant trunk. He shared that he had never seen anything like it since he began cultivating papayas.

Kriangsak recounted that I have been growing papayas in my garden for about eight months. All the trees have borne normal fruit except for this one tree, which has produced four fruits, each looking like a buffalo horn, a naga, or an elephant trunk.

The unusual shapes of the papayas have drawn significant attention from locals. Many believe the strange fruit may bring luck, attributing the phenomenon to sacred spirits. Kriangsak himself is convinced that the tree’s extraordinary fruit is a result of divine intervention.

“I believe that these oddly shaped fruits are a sign of good fortune, possibly indicating the presence of sacred spirits. It is a miracle that this papaya tree has produced such unique fruit, and I will continue to care for it, hoping it will bring prosperity.”

The discovery sparked interest in the local community, with residents flocking to Kriangsak’s garden to witness the peculiar fruit firsthand. Some have speculated that the shapes could be interpreted as lucky numbers, further fueling excitement and curiosity.

In Thailand, unusual natural occurrences like these are often seen as omens or signs of impending luck. People flock to such sites, hoping to glean lottery numbers or receive blessings. The papaya tree in Kriangsak’s garden has quickly become a local focal point for those seeking good fortune.

While the exact cause of the tree’s unique fruit remains unknown, Kriangsak is committed to preserving the tree and its unusual produce. He hopes that by nurturing the tree, he will continue to witness its remarkable fruits, which he believes are a gift from the divine.

The story of Kriangsak’s papaya tree has not only captivated the local community but also garnered attention from across the region. People are intrigued by the possibility of a miraculous sign, and many are eager to see if the tree continues to produce similarly shaped fruit in the future.

Kriangsak’s dedication to caring for the tree reflects a deep-seated belief in the supernatural and the potential for divine blessings. The papaya tree has become more than just a plant, it symbolises hope and prosperity for those who believe in the power of sacred spirits, reported Khaosod.