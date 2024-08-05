Thai man attacked and threatened with M16 rifle after road row

Thai man attacked and threatened with M16 rifle after road row
A Thai man sought help from non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after an influential person in the southern province of Phang Nga after being physically assaulted and threatened with an M16 rifle following a row on the road.

The 23 year old victim, Kiattiphum, shared with Saimai Survive that his rival attempted to kill him. The row between them began after the rival’s teenage son almost crashed his motorcycle into Kiattiphum’s motorcycle on a road in Koh Yao Yai, an island in Phang Nga, on August 1.

Kiattiphum revealed that he was shocked and complained to the teenage rider in a southern dialect. The teenager became angry and called his father to the scene. The father asked his son to apologise to Kiattiphum, and Kiattiphum warned the teenager again to be careful while riding.

His warning angered the teenager’s father, who claimed Kiattiphum insulted him by complaining about his son in front of him. The teenager’s father and Kiattiphum then engaged in a physical altercation.

The rival pulled out a knife and attempted to stab Kiattiphum, who ran away and hid in his room. The boy’s father then gave up his stabbing attempt and later returned to Kiattiphum’s home with an M16 rifle. He fired into the sky and dared Kiattiphum to come out of hiding before leaving.

Kiattiphum told the organisation that he reported the matter to Koh Yao Police Station. However, the police allegedly urged him to drop the case.

Police later told Kiattiphum they could not help and suggested he go to Bangkok to seek help from Saimai Survive because his rival was an influential person in the area.

Kiattiphum stated that he was worried about the safety of his wife and child, as the rival had expressed his intention to kill them. According to Kiattiphum, his rival allegedly shot a local on the island.

The founder of Saimai Survive, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, told DailyNews that he would report the matter to the Phang Nga Provincial Governor and Phang Nga Provincial Police to seek justice for the victim.

