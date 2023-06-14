Albino bullfrog with numeric marks found in Prachin Buri sparks local excitement

PHOTO: Sanook

The discovery of an albino bullfrog with unique markings has sparked intrigue and excitement among locals ahead of the June 16 lottery. A woman from Prachin Buri province recently stumbled upon a peculiar bullfrog while foraging for mushrooms in the forest with her friend.

The bullfrog, which they had never seen before, appeared to have an unusual pattern with numbers on its body. Unlike common brown bullfrogs with minimal markings, this particular creature was different. The woman captured a video of the unique bullfrog, exclaiming…

“Can you see the numbers? Can you see the cute bullfrog’s numbers? It’s so cute!”

She held the bullfrog briefly before releasing it back into the wild.

Although the woman wished to remain anonymous, she granted permission for her photos to be shared, pointing out that the distinctive markings, resembling the number 380, were mainly located on the bullfrog’s head. After observing the albino bullfrog closely, she and her friend released it in its natural habitat and continued their mushroom-picking expedition before heading home.

A month ago in a village in Thailand, the discovery of an albino turtle by fishermen sparked a craze for lottery numbers as they believe the turtle will bring them good luck, including in the lottery. The wife shared that her husband fishes every night to sell his catch at the market and occasionally catches rare fish.

On the night in question, Surachet spotted a strange light near a pond while searching for fish, and he caught the unusual white turtle. The couple kept the turtle in a cage, inviting villagers to come and see the extraordinary creature.

It was discovered just after she dreamed of finding three old 10-baht coins with holes. Since the lottery draw was approaching, villagers joined together to light candles and seek good fortune from the white turtle.

