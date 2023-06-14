Factory worker found dead after mother disapproves of girlfriend

Picture courtesy of Khaosod.

A 39 year old factory worker was found dead in his bedroom after being reportedly distressed by his mother’s disapproval of his girlfriend. The incident took place at the man’s residence in Tha Maka district of Kanchanaburi province. He had only been dating the woman for three months. Local police and forensics teams are investigating the case.

After finding the body with a gunshot wound to the head, the victim’s father revealed that his son had recently withdrawn 41,000 baht (US$1,185) from the bank and used the money to buy an illegally modified firearm. His father also mentioned that his wife had forbidden her son from bringing his girlfriend to their house. Although the specific cause remains unknown, it is speculated that these circumstances led the man to take his own life.

The victim had been working at a wood factory in Tha Maka, where he had met his girlfriend, an employee at a local restaurant. The couple had only been together for a few months, and the victim’s mother was unhappy with their relationship.

According to the father’s testimony, his son remained locked in his room all day, not answering his calls or responding to knocks on the door. Concerned for his well-being, the father and another family member forced their way into the bedroom, only to discover the tragic scene, reported Khaosod.

The deceased did not have any previous health issues or any financial troubles. His father believed that his recent relationship troubles and the firearm purchase are likely major factors contributing to his untimely death.

The remaining 29,000 baht (US$838) was discovered in the bedroom, along with the illegal firearm and two cartridges. The man apparently had no history of gun ownership or possession. Medical professionals will conduct a thorough examination of the body before handing it over to relatives for further funeral arrangements.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.