Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

Police are searching for a thief who descended from the third floor to the ground floor of a bakeware and bakery ingredient shop in Rayong province, using an umbrella to conceal his identity before stealing from the cash register. However, he left with a minimal loot of around 100 baht.

The store manager, Komprakorn, filed a complaint at Mueang Rayong Police Station yesterday, January 16, after discovering irregularities in the cash drawer and reviewing security footage that revealed the incident.

The suspect, described as a male approximately 170 centimetres tall, was dressed in black shorts and a striped T-shirt. He was seen using a yellow and black umbrella to obscure his face while breaking open the cash drawer with a hand tool before making his escape.

Komprakorn explained that the thief did not enter through the front door. Instead, he is believed to have climbed an exterior wall to access the third floor of the shop and descended to the ground floor through holes in the ceilings of each level.

Komprakorn speculated that the thief had carefully planned the crime, as he gained entry easily and brought an umbrella to hide his face.

Although only around 100 baht was stolen, Komprakorn urged the police to bring the culprit to justice, citing concerns for the safety of workers, shop staff, and nearby residents. He expressed fears that the thief might target other locations, as the theft yielded very little money.

In a related story, a thief broke into the home of a Chinese businessman in Pattaya on the same day, January 16, stealing luxury watches valued at over 100 million baht from a safe. While police have not yet identified the suspect, they suspect the Chinese housekeeper, who was responsible for caring for the house while the owner was in China.

Another related crime was reported in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani on Monday, January 13, when police arrested a former head waiter at a shabu restaurant for breaking into his former workplace to steal money.