BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

An urgent manhunt is underway in Chumphon after a foreign man brazenly stole a car at gunpoint, with a terrified Thai mother and her two children inside. Royal Thai Police (RTP) are calling on the public to be on high alert and assist in locating the suspect and vehicle.

Facebook user Kraiwich Chanthra, also known as Oat Rescue Lang Suan, today, January 17, posted a chilling video clip detailing the dramatic incident.

The suspect, wielding a gun, forced his way into the driver’s seat, coercing the woman. The hijacking reportedly originated in Phato before the fugitive took a sharp left at Wang Takao intersection in Lang Suan district, making a beeline for Chumphon.

The RTP have now issued an APB (all points bulletin) for a black 4-door Ford bearing the Udon Thani license plate Khor Thor 2195. Workpoint News reported that the kidnapper is described as a foreigner with a gun, and his hostages, a mother and her two young children are, clearly, in dire need of help.

With the vehicle’s current whereabouts shrouded in mystery, Chumphon police have mobilised a full-scale search operation, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings to the police.

If anyone spots the vehicle, the RTP urges you to dial emergency services at 191 immediately, time is of the essence in this high-stakes pursuit for safety. #StaySafe

