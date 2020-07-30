Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel | The Thaiger

Thailand
Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel
A Ukranian fell to his death from the roof of an empty hotel in the central business district of the southern province of Surat Thani this morning. The 36 year old man, identified by Matichon as Tomak Mykola, was found lying face up on the ground in front of the abandoned Southern Star Hotel on Chon Kasem Road. Police were notified of the incident at about 7:30am. The hotel has been shuttered and deserted for over 10 years. He was wearing a dark green T-shirt, long trousers and black socks.
Authorities say a red backpack containing clothes and personal effects, 2 beer bottles, a white jacket, a motorcycle ignition key and a key to a room at Thai Rungruang Hotel were found on the roof of the 17-storey building.
The man checked into the Thai Ruangruang Hotel Monday night with a Thai woman. They had travelled from neighbouring Chumphon province. A motorcycle with a Prachuap Khiri Khan licence plate was parked in front of the hotel.
Yesterday the man notified hotel staff he would continue his stay at the hotel alone.
An initial examination of the corpse and the scene of the incident showed no traces of a struggle. Investigators believe the man walked to the deserted hotel from the hotel where he stayed, went up to the rooftop and drank beer before falling.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death and checking his entry details with immigration.
Police say the body will be sent to Surat Thani Hospital for a post-mortem examination to find out the exact cause of the death, and whether it was a suicide or homicide.
Nation Thailand reports that police believe Mykola was possibly stressed by Covid-19 restrictions blocking him from returning home, and decided to break into the abandoned building and drink beer on the roof before jumping to this death.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
