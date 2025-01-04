Mistaken identity: Teens attacked outside Udon Thani police station

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded outside Ban Dung Police Station in Udon Thani province as a group of teenagers allegedly attacked an 18 year old and his 16 year old friend, leaving them with severe injuries.

The altercation, which occurred at 3.13am yesterday, January 3, resulted in the older teenager suffering a brain haemorrhage. The motive behind the assault remains unclear, but it is suspected to be a case of mistaken identity.

The mother of the 18 year old victim, 36 year old Jintana expressed her distress over the incident. She recounted that her son and his younger friend were returning home from a local fair when they were unexpectedly ambushed by a group of 10 teenagers. The attack, which took place at the fence of the Ban Dung Police Station, left both victims unconscious and requiring immediate medical attention at Somdet Phra Yupparat Ban Dung Hospital.

“I want to ask why they attacked my son when he had never had any issues with anyone. He was just a good student who had recently completed an internship in Bangkok.”

Jintana’s son, who had graduated with a vocational certificate and was planning to pursue further studies, had been working in Bangkok, earning 16,000 baht monthly. He was diligent, saving to buy a phone and sending 10,000 baht to his mother each month. Jintana described her son as the hope of the family, emphasising his good character and academic dedication.

Police action

The severity of the incident has prompted Jintana to file a formal complaint with the police, determined to seek justice for her son. She reported the case to Pisan Suria, the investigating officer at Ban Dung Police Station, who assured her that the matter would be pursued to the fullest extent. Her son’s injuries include a swollen face, a forehead gash requiring two stitches, and bleeding in the brain. His friend is also reported to be in a serious condition.

Security footage from a CCTV camera near the police station captured a group arriving in a white pickup truck, providing crucial evidence for the investigation. It is believed that the attackers may have mistaken the two teenagers for someone else involved in an earlier altercation at the fair, where a man reportedly assaulted a woman. The assailants might have sought revenge against the wrong individuals due to similarities in appearance, reported KhaoSod.

The investigative team at Ban Dung Police Station has identified the suspects and is preparing to summon them for questioning.