Casino kingpins eye Thailand: Melco’s big gamble on Bangkok

Macau gambling giant Melco Resorts & Entertainment is rolling the dice on Thailand, as they devise plans to dive headfirst into the country’s booming tourism scene and cultural tapestry. With whispers of legalised gambling on the horizon, this move could be a jackpot for the casino giants.

At the helm, Lawrence Ho, Melco Chairman and CEO, is singing the praises of Thailand’s allure as a travel hotspot.

“Thailand’s exceptional hospitality and rich culture make it a premier destination.”

Ho added that the upcoming third season of HBO’s hit show The White Lotus series 3 will only enhance Thailand’s global charm offensive.

Speaking at a glittering event hosted by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA) this week, Ho revealed Melco’s plans to set up shop right in the heart of Bangkok. With a new office in the capital, the casino conglomerate is scouting for exciting opportunities and lucrative partnerships.

But before they can go all in, Melco is eyeing clarity from the Thai government on the rules of the game when it comes to entertainment complexes featuring casinos.

Ho has his sights set on bustling metropolises like Bangkok and the tropical paradise of Phuket, both prime locations for glitzy resorts and entertainment hubs.

Meanwhile, a Thai government committee is in the thick of deciding how many of these casino complexes will grace the nation. Once the numbers are crunched, the proposal heads to the Cabinet for the final seal of approval, according to the bill that might soon bring gambling into Thailand’s legal fold.

Already a hit in Macau, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Cyprus, Melco knows a thing or two about drawing in the crowds. Last year alone, their swanky six resorts saw 21 million footfalls.

According to Ho, guests at Melco’s havens tend to linger 30% longer and splash out three to four times more cash than at rival resorts, owing to their stellar line-up of entertainment, cultural gems, and enticing content. With tourism on the upswing in Asia, Ho is betting on a bullish year ahead.

Melco isn’t stopping at spinning roulette wheels. In partnership with THACCA, they’re gearing up for the Global Soft Power Talks, a star-studded forum with creative geniuses from across the globe. Set to hit the airwaves on NBT TV come February 24, the event will showcase luminaries across fields, including culinary maestro Alain Ducasse, owner of a staggering 21 Michelin stars, and Mathieu Lehanneur, the visionary behind the Paris 2024 Olympic torch.

This collaboration is more than just talk. A three-month intensive training programme is in the works for five select Thai students, offering a golden ticket to learn from across the US, UK, Italy, France, and even Macau.

Surapong Suebwonglee, chairing the National Soft Power Development Committee, is all set to leverage Thailand’s untapped soft power.

“Basic skills training isn’t enough. We need to work hand-in-hand with global legends.”

The committee’s ambitious roadmap aims to reskill and upskill over 20 million Thais by 2027, with plans to mould 5,000 chefs this year and have 400 Muay Thai gyms ready to welcome more than 100,000 martial arts enthusiasts.

So, as Thailand stands on the brink of a new chapter, it’s waving hello to high-rolling opportunities and cultural coups. With Melco leading the charge, it’s set to be a thrilling ride!