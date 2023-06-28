Two Thai food feature in global chicken dishes top 50

PHOTO: iStock

A recent ranking of global chicken dishes by the esteemed food mapping site TasteAtlas has positioned two Thai food among the top 50.

Thai meals “Khao mok kai (a Muslim-style platter of chicken with saffron-flavoured rice)” and “Kai yang (simple grilled chicken dish)” have earned spots 38 and 46, respectively. “Khao mok kai” notched up a commendable 4.3-star rating out of 5. Conversely, “Kai yang” procured a solid rating of 4.2 stars.

Interestingly, the top spot was conquered by Iran’s Jujeh kabab, an alluring char-grilled chicken dish that boasts a sterling rating of 4.8 stars. An integral part of Iranian gastronomy, Jujeh kabab comes in two mouth-watering variations, one with boneless chicken and the other with meat on the bone. The chicken is typically diced into large pieces, marinated in an array of flavoursome concoctions along with saffron, skewered, and subsequently grilled to gloriously golden perfection.

The silver position was occupied by South Korea’s dak galbi, an enticing stir-fried chicken dish. This was trailed by India’s murgh makhani, more globally recognised as ‘Butter Chicken’, and tikka, a succulent preparation of marinated, yoghurt-based roast chicken. The top five were rounded up by Indonesia’s famed ayam goreng, a palate-pleasing fried marinated chicken dish.

Spot number six was claimed by Georgia’s tsitsila tabaka, which is pan-fried chicken. This was succeeded by Portugal’s delicious frango assado com piri piri, a roasted chicken dish, Algeria’s tajine zitoune, a stewed chicken preparation, Cuba’s fricasé de pollo, another stewed chicken variation, and Peru’s pollo a la brasa, yet another enticing roasted chicken concoction.

Follow us on :













This international culinary recognition lends further prominence to Thailand’s renowned food culture, bolstering its status as a destination for gastronomical delights. The inclusion of “Khao mok kai” and “Kai yang” in this list serves as a testament to the country’s rich culinary heritage. The future undoubtedly holds splendid prospects for Thai cuisine, as it continues to tantalise taste buds worldwide.

Thai food is good so does Thai tea! Tea from Thailand is rated as the seventh best non-alcoholic drink in the world by TasteAtlas. Read full story HERE.