Two shot dead while gathering intelligence in Songkhla

Published: 11:21, 01 June 2024
Two people were shot dead while gathering information in Thepa, Songkhla yesterday.

Ponnchai Kwanpanya, the head of Huai Pling Police Station in Songkhla, received a report of a shooting incident yesterday at 5.30pm. The attack occurred on a road in Ban Huai Pling, Moo 2, Tham Wang Subdistrict, Thepa District, Songkhla Province. Authorities, including military forces from Songkhla Special Task Force and local administrative officers, were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased individuals, Sumit Chalu, a military officer affiliated with the 5th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, Mahachakri Sirindhorn Camp, attached to the 517th Military Circle, and Doleleng Dolelo, a 63 year old resident. Sumit was found dead on the road, while Doleleng was discovered in a roadside bush, pinned under his motorcycle. Several bullet casings were also found at the scene and collected as evidence.

Investigations reveal that both victims were in the area to gather intelligence when they were ambushed, presumably by insurgent groups. Authorities are currently securing the area, with bomb disposal units (EOD) and forensic teams clearing the site and collecting further evidence before proceeding with the investigation.

“It is a tragic event, and we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

The authorities have urged locals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately. They have also increased security measures in the region to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of both residents and officials, reported KhaoSod.

“We ask for the cooperation of the community during this time, as their assistance is crucial in maintaining peace and security in the area.”

In related news, a government volunteer in Pattani was shot dead in an ambush by a group of gunmen while returning home on his motorcycle after a football match at 5.45pm on Thursday, May 30. The District Chief of Sai Buri was informed by the village head of Moo 6, Kadunong subdistrict, Sai Buri district, Pattani, about the tragic event.

