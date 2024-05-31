Pattani volunteer shot dead after local football match

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A government volunteer in Pattani was shot dead in an ambush by a group of gunmen while returning home on his motorcycle after a football match at 5.45pm yesterday.

The District Chief of Sai Buri was informed by the village head of Moo 6, Kadunong subdistrict, Sai Buri district, Pattani, about the tragic event. Athar Hama, a member of the district’s volunteer defence corps, was found dead on the roadside.

Initial investigations revealed that Athar was riding his white Honda Wave 125i motorcycle back home to see his wife after participating in a local football tournament.

As Athar approached the crime scene, unidentified assailants on another motorcycle drew close and fired a single shot at him. The bullet hit his head, causing severe injuries.

Locals quickly rushed him to Somdet Phra Yupparat Sai Buri Hospital, but Athar succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

A local official considers the loss of Athar Hama a profound tragedy for the community, stating that he was deeply committed to his role in the volunteer defence corps and was well-respected by all who knew him, reported Khaood.

The Thai authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Given the ongoing violence in the region, this incident underscores the risks faced by local officials and volunteers.

Athar’s death marks another grim chapter in the ongoing conflict in southern Thailand, where the region has been long plagued by unrest and violence that has frequently disrupted the lives of local communities.

The tragic event served as a stark reminder of the volatility in the area and the continuous efforts required to maintain safety and order

As the investigation continues, authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The collaborative effort between residents and law enforcement is crucial in bringing peace to the troubled region.