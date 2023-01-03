Connect with us

Thailand

Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via KhaoSod

On the sixth day of Thailand‘s “Seven Dangerous Days,” a crash involving 12 vehicles on the Friendship Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima province in Isaan left 26 people injured.

At 1am, officers from Nong Sarai Police Station received a report of a multiple-vehicle accident outside a dog shelter on the inbound Mittraphap Road, known as the Friendship Highway, in Pak Chong district.

Police and rescue workers from the Sawang Wicha Dhammasathan Pak Chong Unit rushed to the scene with special equipment.

At the scene, damaged sedans, pickup trucks, and a tour bus were strewn across the lanes. Police temporarily closed off traffic.

Police found a 31 year old named Anon, who was driving a pickup truck carrying chilli peppers, jammed inside his vehicle.

In total, eight injured people, one seriously, were transferred to hospital. A further 18 people sustained minor injuries but did not wish to receive treatment, said police.

The Friendship Highway, which connects Bangkok to Isaan, is jampacked with people travelling back to the big city after visiting their families for the new year holiday.

Fearing that more vehicles would crash into the pileup, police took photos and snapped pictures of the scene for evidence before hurrying to remove the damaged vehicles from the road. It took around 30 minutes until traffic was passing through the spot as normal.

Anon told police that he was transporting dried chillies from Ubon Rathathani to the south of Thailand. He said he saw a rubber cone in the road guiding him into the leftmost lane and assumed there had been an accident.

When Anon tried to brake to move lanes, he found that his brakes weren’t working, causing him to crash straight into the car in front and several more vehicles, he told police.

Finally, Anon’s pickup crashed into a tour bus carrying 12 people. He said he has insurance.

Deputy Inspector of Nong Sarai Police Station Pol Col Boonlai Chaithip said that Anon would be charged with dangerous driving and damage to property resulting in the injury of other people.

Road accidents increase every year during the new year holiday in what has been deemed the “Seven Dangerous Days.”

In the four-day new year holiday from December 29 – January 1, 218 people were killed and 1,647 were injured in road accidents in Thailand, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
KaptainRob
2023-01-03 14:22
Quote When Anon tried to brake to move lanes, he found that his brakes weren’t working, causing him to crash straight into the car in front and several more vehicles, he told police. 🤣🤣🤣  ... never a case of inattention…
Ramanathan.P
2023-01-03 14:43
Looks like he was pressing the wrong peddle...

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand8 mins ago

Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Thailand50 mins ago

Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
Sponsored6 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Crime2 hours ago

Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Thailand3 hours ago

Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Phuket3 hours ago

Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment3 hours ago

Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
Transport4 hours ago

Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings
Thailand4 hours ago

Top ten fake news stories in Thailand 2022
Thailand4 hours ago

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus 
Thailand5 hours ago

218 killed and 1,647 injured over 4-day new year holiday
Thailand5 hours ago

Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thai restaurant develops Flu-Shot Soup to prevent flu and Covid-19
Thailand7 hours ago

CNN confusing TAIWAN for THAILAND | GMT
Road deaths21 hours ago

Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending