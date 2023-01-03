Connect with us

Crime

Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video

Published

 on 

A well-known Muay Thai fighter joked and showed no remorse after uploading videos of sexually assaulting women at a friend’s birthday party.

Thaworn Sudchanham, also known as Wanchalong PK Saenchai, was slammed for his inappropriate behaviour by a British campaigner against gender-based violence, and by many others, after videos emerged of him sexually assaulting women at a party.

Thaworn uploaded pictures and videos on TikTok of groping embarrassed women while he was seated in a crowded market-type place, Coconuts reported.

Remarkably, the 36 year old champion fighter, from the Seachai Gym who came to public attention after he won a competition run by Muay Thai boxing promotor Petch Yindee promoter, is married. But that does not appear to have stopped the degenerate nor does he appear embarrassed by his lecherous behaviour after the video went viral. On the contrary, he thinks sexual assault is funny.

Thaworn joked he would not film any more “fun” videos that involve sexual assault. While he was handwashing some clothes, he was recorded on another video saying…

“This is the result of my bad actions. I didn’t think it would be big news. After this, there will be no more like it. I apologize to everyone disappointed in me. Now, my wife has announced a curfew. I’m grounded and must do all the housework and refrain from taking clips with other people.”

Thaworn released another video yesterday saying it was just an act that involved the woman’s consent, adding that “in reality, I’m a sweet guy and not horny.”

In the original clip, posted to TikTok, Thaworn films himself laughing as he squeezes a woman’s bottom as she chatted with someone else. The woman turns toward him and he then tries to grope her breasts. She gives off a nervous laugh and then moves away as his friend tries to stop his indecent behaviour. Another woman is seen slapping him after he gropes her.

The original clip was removed and Thaworn’s TikTok account was made private, but it has been reposted several times.

A British campaigner against gender-based violence, Emma Thomas, also reposted it.

The 30 year old activist is also a Muay Thai fighter and once a victim of attempted rape.

Thomas fights gender-based discrimination and violence against women through her writing and advocacy. She is concerned by the general acceptance of the viral video.

“Sexual objectification, harassment and assault are often passed off as ‘just a joke.’

“This video shows what those things can often look like, and how easily they’re dismissed. It’s easy to describe a perpetrator as a ‘flirt’ or a ‘joker’ and say that it’s ‘just the way he is.’”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2023-01-03 14:53
Such acts are very common in Pattya, Phuket, BKK especially all the night entertainment venues. It would be appropriate if these so called "campaigner against gender-based violence" go there and do something. Just because one person posted something they are…
Soidog
2023-01-03 15:15
19 minutes ago, Ramanathan.P said: Such acts are very common in Pattya, Phuket, BKK especially all the night entertainment venues. It would be appropriate if these so called "campaigner against gender-based violence" go there and do something. Just because one…

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand7 mins ago

Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Thailand49 mins ago

Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
Sponsored6 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Crime2 hours ago

Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Thailand3 hours ago

Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Phuket3 hours ago

Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment3 hours ago

Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
Transport4 hours ago

Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings
Thailand4 hours ago

Top ten fake news stories in Thailand 2022
Thailand4 hours ago

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus 
Thailand5 hours ago

218 killed and 1,647 injured over 4-day new year holiday
Thailand5 hours ago

Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thai restaurant develops Flu-Shot Soup to prevent flu and Covid-19
Thailand7 hours ago

CNN confusing TAIWAN for THAILAND | GMT
Road deaths21 hours ago

Man fails to outrun train on motorbike, dies
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending