Tunnel collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves three missing

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A tunnel collapse at the Khlong Khanan Chit high-speed rail station in Nakhon Ratchasima left three people missing. The Nakhon Ratchasima governor ordered immediate rescue efforts. The incident occurred approximately 3 to 4 kilometres from the tunnel entrance.

Today, August 25, Chaiwat Chuenkosum, the Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima, instructed Kanachanon Srijaroen, the District Chief of Pak Chong, to inspect the site in Chanthuek subdistrict.

The collapse happened around 1am, as reported by Prangsawan Khongwatthana, the village head of Moo 2, Ban Tha Khip in Chanthuek, Pak Chong district. The tunnel forms part of the high-speed rail project connecting Thailand and China.

Upon questioning the project supervisor, it was revealed that the landslide occurred 3 to 4 kilometres from the tunnel entrance. Three individuals were reported missing: Hu Xiang, a Chinese national and project supervisor; Tong Xin Lin, a Chinese national operating an excavator; and an unidentified Burmese truck driver. The Sawang Witthaya Thammasatan Pak Chong Rescue team was called to the scene.

Initial reports stated that as of 1.30am, the landslide was ongoing, preventing any rescue operations. The company dispatched machinery to clear the area to facilitate the rescue of the missing people.

Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, Pichet Kunathammarak confirmed the landslide inside the high-speed rail tunnel around 1am, which buried three workers. The affected area spans approximately 2 kilometres from the tunnel entrance.

Senior Executive Vice President of Nawarat Patanakarn Public Company Limited (NWR), Pasan Sawatburi suspects that the tunnel had collapsed during excavation work.

“The moment of the [tunnel] collapse was during deep excavation work, reaching 600 metres.”

NWR, the contractor for the project confirmed that there was no rainfall at the time and has yet to receive detailed reports on the exact cause of the collapse and is currently conducting a site inspection.

The tunnel work falls under Contract 3-2, covering the Muak Lek and Lam Ta Khong sections, with a total length of 12.23 kilometres. As of July 2024, the company had completed 74.06% of the construction, reported KhaoSod.

The high-speed rail project, a significant infrastructure initiative, aims to enhance connectivity between Thailand and China. The collapse highlights the risks associated with such large-scale construction projects, especially in challenging terrains.

Rescue teams are working against time to locate and save the missing workers, while relevant authorities and the construction company investigate the cause of the collapse to prevent future incidents.