Thai police raid reveals underage exploitation at a semi-pub

A recent raid by the Thai police at a semi-pub restaurant in Chaiyaphum province uncovered illegal activities involving underage girls. The operation led to the arrest of the owner and three girls under 20 years old, who were found offering illicit services.

The raid took place yesterday, August 24, when the Chaiyaphum Provincial Police, led by Police Major General Suchart Klaichanpong, directed a team to investigate the establishment in the Nong Bua Daeng subdistrict. The team, including officers from the Nong Bua Daeng Police Station, had received information about prostitution and underage girls serving drinks at the venue.

Upon arrival, officers found the restaurant operating as a semi-pub with lively music. The venue’s owner, 38 year old Supaporn was identified as a resident of Nong Bua Daeng. A thorough inspection of the premises revealed several VIP rooms at the back of the restaurant. Inside these rooms, three underage girls were discovered drinking and socialising with customers.

One officer reported that the girls admitted to providing intimate services to customers, including hugging, kissing, and touching. They revealed that customers could purchase drinks for the girls at 120 baht each, with the establishment taking a 50 baht cut per drink. The girls mentioned they could earn up to 20 drinks a day.

Both the restaurant owner and the underage girls were taken to the Nong Bua Daeng Police Station for further investigation. Officials from the Chaiyaphum Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office were also involved in the process to check the backgrounds of the individuals and gather more evidence.

The charges against the owner are severe. They include human trafficking for sexual exploitation of individuals aged over 15 but under 18 years, even if the individuals consented. Additionally, the owner faces charges for employing individuals under 18 years old and facilitating inappropriate behaviour that could lead to criminal conduct.

The restaurant owner will be prosecuted under the law, and the girls will receive appropriate support and protection from social services, reported KhaoSod.