Phuket landslide leaves 13 dead, 19 injured, 209 homes damaged

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Rescue officials in Phuket concluded the search for missing individuals following a devastating landslide. All 13 missing persons have been found dead and the disaster has left 19 injured and impacted 209 households.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwann announced the end of the search operation after the bodies of all 13 missing individuals were located. The landslide occurred in the Kata subdistrict of Mueang Phuket district.

The search effort was supported by the National K9 Search and Rescue team, which played a crucial role in locating the victims.

The landslide claimed the lives of five men and eight women. Among the deceased were two Thai women from Surat Thani and Sakon Nakhon provinces, a Russian couple, and nine Myanmar workers, comprising four men and four women.

Additionally, 19 people sustained injuries, and a total of 209 households across three subdistricts and nine villages have been affected by the disaster.

Sophon emphasised the importance of providing swift assistance to those impacted by the landslide, following established protocols. For the foreign nationals involved, the governor instructed coordination with local embassies and consulates to ensure they receive appropriate support and understanding.

Efforts to assist the Myanmar workers are ongoing, with the provincial labour office tasked with verifying their employment details and coordinating with employers to ensure maximum support.

The Office of Insurance Commission has also been instructed to review the insurance claims of those affected and expedite assistance where applicable to alleviate their suffering.

In the aftermath of the landslide, local officers are working closely with various agencies to restore normalcy to the affected areas. The goal is to return the land to its previous state and allow residents to resume their daily lives within one to two days.

The landslide has drawn significant attention and concern, particularly due to the tragic loss of life. The discovery of a Russian couple found embracing in their final moments particularly struck a chord with the public.

Governor Sophon reiterated the commitment to providing aid and support to all affected individuals and households. The coordinated effort aims to ensure that the needs of both the local and foreign communities are addressed comprehensively.

The catastrophe, which took place yesterday, August 25, serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the importance of preparedness and rapid response to mitigate their impact, reported KhaoSod.