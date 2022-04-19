Thailand
Tuesday Covid Update: 16,891 new cases; provincial totals
129 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,135 with 5,437 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 16,891 new Covid-19 cases and 24,927 recoveries. There are now 197,349 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 19 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,063,844 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,840,409 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 131,707,883 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 3,337 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 2,733 received their second dose, and 11,572 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 3,282
Kamphaeng Phet – 151
Chai Nat – 15
Nakhon Nayok – 38
Nakhon Pathom – 384
Nakhon Sawan – 166
Nonthaburi – 459
Pathum Thani – 132
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 226
Pichit – 56
Pissanuloak – 252
Phetchbun – 97
Lob Buri – 46
Samut Prakarn – 527
Samut Songkram – 67
Samut Sakhon – 469
Saraburi – 98
Sing Buri – 86
Sukhothai – 169
Suphan Buri – 191
Ang Thong – 206
Uthai Thani – 84
Chantaburi – 142
Chachengsao – 369
Chon Buri – 650
Trat – 57
Prachin Buri – 223
Rayong – 325
Srakaew – 123
Chiang Rai – 5
Chiang Mai – 233
Nan – 161
Payao – 40
Prae – 117
Mae Hong Sorn – 12
Lampang – 172
Lamphun – 1
Uttaradit – 44
Kalasin – 272
Khon Kaen – 594
Chaiyaphum – 71
Nakhon Panom – 165
Nakhon Ratchasima – 301
Bueng Karn – 59
Buriram – 445
Maha Sarakam – 197
Mukdaharn – 57
Yasothon – 95
Roi Et – 317
Loei – 158
Sisaket – 396
Sakon Nakhon – 193
Surin – 297
Nong Kai – 251
Nong Bua Lamphu – 105
Amnat Charoen – 67
Udon Thani – 267
Ubon Ratchathani – 279
Krabi – 78
Chumporn – 38
Trang – 42
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 514
Narathiwas – 10
Pattani – 29
Phangnga – 92
Pattalung – 159
Phuket – 113
Yala – 15
Kanchanaburi – 256
Tak – 91
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 93
Phetchaburi – 97
Ratchaburi – 227
Ranong – 39
Songkla – 337
Satun – 20
Surat Thani – 76
