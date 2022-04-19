Tuesday Covid Update: 16,891 new cases; provincial totals

129 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,135 with 5,437 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 16,891 new Covid-19 cases and 24,927 recoveries. There are now 197,349 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 19 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,063,844 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,840,409 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 131,707,883 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 3,337 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 2,733 received their second dose, and 11,572 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,282

Kamphaeng Phet – 151

Chai Nat – 15

Nakhon Nayok – 38

Nakhon Pathom – 384

Nakhon Sawan – 166

Nonthaburi – 459

Pathum Thani – 132

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 226

Pichit – 56

Pissanuloak – 252

Phetchbun – 97

Lob Buri – 46

Samut Prakarn – 527

Samut Songkram – 67

Samut Sakhon – 469

Saraburi – 98

Sing Buri – 86

Sukhothai – 169

Suphan Buri – 191

Ang Thong – 206

Uthai Thani – 84

Chantaburi – 142

Chachengsao – 369

Chon Buri – 650

Trat – 57

Prachin Buri – 223

Rayong – 325

Srakaew – 123

Chiang Rai – 5

Chiang Mai – 233

Nan – 161

Payao – 40

Prae – 117

Mae Hong Sorn – 12

Lampang – 172

Lamphun – 1

Uttaradit – 44

Kalasin – 272

Khon Kaen – 594

Chaiyaphum – 71

Nakhon Panom – 165

Nakhon Ratchasima – 301

Bueng Karn – 59

Buriram – 445

Maha Sarakam – 197

Mukdaharn – 57

Yasothon – 95

Roi Et – 317

Loei – 158

Sisaket – 396

Sakon Nakhon – 193

Surin – 297

Nong Kai – 251

Nong Bua Lamphu – 105

Amnat Charoen – 67

Udon Thani – 267

Ubon Ratchathani – 279

Krabi – 78

Chumporn – 38

Trang – 42

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 514

Narathiwas – 10

Pattani – 29

Phangnga – 92

Pattalung – 159

Phuket – 113

Yala – 15

Kanchanaburi – 256

Tak – 91

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 93

Phetchaburi – 97

Ratchaburi – 227

Ranong – 39

Songkla – 337

Satun – 20

Surat Thani – 76