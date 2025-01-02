Travel deals galore: 30th International Travel Fair boosts tourism

The Thai International Travel Fair (TITF) is back with a bang, promising to be bigger and better than ever. From January 16 to 19, the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok will transform into a bustling hub of global tourism as the 30th edition of this iconic event unfolds.

Organised by the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), TITF#30 is a one-stop shop for all things travel. Showcasing a dazzling array of tourism products and services, the event caters to the February-to-May 2025 travel season, offering visitors the chance to snap up irresistible deals on domestic and international tours, cruises, accommodation packages, and more.

The event will feature travel agencies, airlines, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, and even live eVTOL demonstrations—a thrilling glimpse into the future of urban air mobility. Panel discussions on innovative transportation policies and infrastructure add a dynamic edge to the four-day spectacle.

Supported by the Thai government and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, TITF#30 reflects Thailand’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and forward-thinking tourism, reported Travel Daily News.

Conveniently accessible by car, bus, and MRT subway, TITF#30 promises to be an unmissable experience. Whether you’re a globetrotter, a tourism professional, or just daydreaming about your next getaway, this fair will have something for everyone.

In related news, Thailand welcomed over 35 million travellers in 2024, with visitors contributing more than 1.6 trillion baht to the economy, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced that from January 1 to December 29, a total of 35.32 million people visited the country, spending 1.66 trillion baht.

Chinese tourists led the influx with 6.70 million arrivals, followed by Malaysians with 4.93 million, Indians with 2.12 million, South Koreans with 1.86 million, and Russians with 1.72 million.