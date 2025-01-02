MP demands answers on income and legality of Chinese police training

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:54, 02 January 2025| Updated: 17:54, 02 January 2025
106 2 minutes read
MP demands answers on income and legality of Chinese police training
Photo via X/ @lawyerJammy

A Member of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Party raised questions to the Royal Thai Police (RTP) regarding the income generated from a special training programme for Chinese volunteer police, as well as the legality and effectiveness of the training, which took only three days to complete.

The MP, Sasinan Thamnithinan, shared her concerns on her Twitter account yesterday, January 1, drawing public attention to the issue. Sasinan stated…

Advertisements

“A police officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, sent me this story. It is worth questioning whether the RTP has the right to organise training for Chinese volunteer police and charge each participant 38,000 baht. Where does this money go? Where does the budget to organise such training come from? Is it legal to issue these volunteers with identification cards bearing the national emblem?”

Photos accompanying the post showed a police officer presenting a Chinese volunteer with a training certificate, an identification card, and a vessel with the Thai flag.

Related news

One of the photos detailed the training programme, which takes only three days to complete. It also included a breakdown of the 38,000-baht fee and listed the items each Chinese participant would receive upon completing the training.

People's Party MP suspects corruption in Chinese volunteer police
Photo via X/ @lawyerJammy

Commander’s defence

The Commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 3, Kiattikun Sonthinain, later spoke to the news agency PPTV HD to clarify the matter. He explained that police officers were involved in the programme only as lecturers. The training itself was organised by Siam University in Bangkok, and the officers were not aware of the fees being charged.

Advertisements

According to the commander, the training was intended to provide Chinese students at the university with knowledge of Thai law. He also noted that the officers were unaware that participants would be issued items featuring the RTP’s national emblem.

Chinese volunteer police raise question
Photo via X/ @lawyerJammy

The commander emphasised that the Chinese volunteer police did not work for the RTP in any capacity. The programme was merely designed to teach them basic legal knowledge for their daily lives in Thailand.

Despite this clarification, Sasinan continued to express concerns. She highlighted that officers from Metropolitan Police Division 3 do not have jurisdiction over the area where the university is located. She argued that officers from Metropolitan Police Division 9 should have been involved instead.

The MP further questioned the legitimacy of issuing documents and identification cards bearing the signature of a high-ranking police officer, suggesting that the training may have involved more than just a knowledge-sharing session.

Thai police questioned for Chinese volunteer police
Photo via X/ @lawyerJammy

Latest Thailand News
MP demands answers on income and legality of Chinese police training Bangkok News

MP demands answers on income and legality of Chinese police training

1 hour ago
Travel deals galore: 30th International Travel Fair boosts tourism Bangkok News

Travel deals galore: 30th International Travel Fair boosts tourism

1 hour ago
Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride Bangkok News

Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride

1 hour ago
Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death Central Thailand News

Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

2 hours ago
New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall South Thailand News

New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

2 hours ago
Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video) Bangkok News

Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

2 hours ago
Mentally ill ex-boxer arrested for fatal punch on security guard Crime News

Mentally ill ex-boxer arrested for fatal punch on security guard

2 hours ago
Woman searches for Cambodian worker&#8217;s daughter in Rayong Crime News

Woman searches for Cambodian worker’s daughter in Rayong

3 hours ago
Tour bus rage: Driver slams into SUV over parking row in Pattaya Crime News

Tour bus rage: Driver slams into SUV over parking row in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Tattoo shop owner arrested for shotgun standoff on Koh Phangan Crime News

Tattoo shop owner arrested for shotgun standoff on Koh Phangan

4 hours ago
Out of luck: Lottery scammer busted at Phuket fair Crime News

Out of luck: Lottery scammer busted at Phuket fair

4 hours ago
Police trainee accidentally shoots and kills himself and relative Crime News

Police trainee accidentally shoots and kills himself and relative

4 hours ago
Move over, Alpha: Generation Beta is here to shake things up Technology News

Move over, Alpha: Generation Beta is here to shake things up

5 hours ago
5 dead and 33 injured in Surat Thani coach bus accident Road deaths

5 dead and 33 injured in Surat Thani coach bus accident

5 hours ago
Bullet fired in celebration narrowly misses woman in Sri Banphot Crime News

Bullet fired in celebration narrowly misses woman in Sri Banphot

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s economy threatened by Trumponomics 2.0 and China&#8217;s slowdown Business News

Thailand’s economy threatened by Trumponomics 2.0 and China’s slowdown

6 hours ago
Phuket ushers in new year with traditional almsgiving ceremony Phuket News

Phuket ushers in new year with traditional almsgiving ceremony

6 hours ago
Thailand contains cholera outbreak, minimal new cases reported Thailand News

Thailand contains cholera outbreak, minimal new cases reported

6 hours ago
Toddler injured by firecracker during new year celebrations in Trang Crime News

Toddler injured by firecracker during new year celebrations in Trang

7 hours ago
Disturbed man allegedly butchers dog for sale in Udon Thani Crime News

Disturbed man allegedly butchers dog for sale in Udon Thani

7 hours ago
Fortune seekers eye lucky numbers for Thai lottery draw Thailand News

Fortune seekers eye lucky numbers for Thai lottery draw

7 hours ago
Thai-foreign couple lose 3 million baht in Phuket home robbery Crime News

Thai-foreign couple lose 3 million baht in Phuket home robbery

7 hours ago
Phuket horror: Tourist bludgeoned by rider over route dispute (video) Crime News

Phuket horror: Tourist bludgeoned by rider over route dispute (video)

7 hours ago
Monk in Buriram caught using drugs after tip-off Crime News

Monk in Buriram caught using drugs after tip-off

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

Published: 17:13, 02 January 2025
Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

Published: 17:10, 02 January 2025
New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

Published: 16:55, 02 January 2025
Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

Published: 16:43, 02 January 2025