Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride

A Thai woman took to a Facebook group to issue a warning and seek legal advice after her Bolt motorcycle rider watched porn videos throughout her journey.

The 18 year old victim shared her story on the Facebook group คนขับ Bolt drivers Thailand มอเตอร์ไซค์ (เท่านั้น), which translates to Thailand Bolt Motorcycle Riders (Only), yesterday, January 1. She recounted the incident and included two photos showing the rider watching explicit videos while operating the motorcycle. She wrote…

Advertisements

“Sorry if this post bothers anyone. I just want to know what I can do. I encountered this at about 4am. He was watching these explicit videos from the beginning of the ride until the entrance to my village. I asked him to stop at the entrance and walked away quickly.

He did not leave and kept staring at me. I decided to hide at someone else’s house, fearing he might see where I live. He eventually left. Can I report this to the app or do anything? #NongChok #PleaseShareThisToWarnOthers”

The victim later gave an interview with Channel 7, explaining that she booked the ride from Mit Maitri Road to her village in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district.

She said she boarded the motorcycle as usual and initially did not realise the rider was watching pornographic videos on his phone. She pretended not to notice and remained still.

However, the rider increased the phone’s screen brightness and volume, seemingly intending for her to notice. She added that he gave her a perverted smile before finally leaving the scene. Fearing for her safety, she hid at a neighbour’s house for ten minutes until she was certain he had left.

Advertisements

During the interview, the victim reported that she raised the issue with the app, although it remains unclear whether the company has responded.

The woman was not the first victim of this rider. Other Bolt users in the Facebook group commented on similar incidents, sharing stories of his repeated inappropriate behaviour. Despite multiple complaints, the rider remains at large.