Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:29, 02 January 2025| Updated: 17:29, 02 January 2025
201 1 minute read
Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai woman took to a Facebook group to issue a warning and seek legal advice after her Bolt motorcycle rider watched porn videos throughout her journey.

The 18 year old victim shared her story on the Facebook group คนขับ Bolt drivers Thailand มอเตอร์ไซค์ (เท่านั้น), which translates to Thailand Bolt Motorcycle Riders (Only), yesterday, January 1. She recounted the incident and included two photos showing the rider watching explicit videos while operating the motorcycle. She wrote…

Advertisements

“Sorry if this post bothers anyone. I just want to know what I can do. I encountered this at about 4am. He was watching these explicit videos from the beginning of the ride until the entrance to my village. I asked him to stop at the entrance and walked away quickly.

He did not leave and kept staring at me. I decided to hide at someone else’s house, fearing he might see where I live. He eventually left. Can I report this to the app or do anything? #NongChok #PleaseShareThisToWarnOthers”

Related news

The victim later gave an interview with Channel 7, explaining that she booked the ride from Mit Maitri Road to her village in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district.

She said she boarded the motorcycle as usual and initially did not realise the rider was watching pornographic videos on his phone. She pretended not to notice and remained still.

Thai woman caught Bolt rider watching porn during her ride
Photo via Channel 7

However, the rider increased the phone’s screen brightness and volume, seemingly intending for her to notice. She added that he gave her a perverted smile before finally leaving the scene. Fearing for her safety, she hid at a neighbour’s house for ten minutes until she was certain he had left.

Advertisements

During the interview, the victim reported that she raised the issue with the app, although it remains unclear whether the company has responded.

The woman was not the first victim of this rider. Other Bolt users in the Facebook group commented on similar incidents, sharing stories of his repeated inappropriate behaviour. Despite multiple complaints, the rider remains at large.

Bolt motorcycle rider watched porn during service
Photo via Channel 7

Latest Thailand News
MP demands answers on income and legality of Chinese police training Bangkok News

MP demands answers on income and legality of Chinese police training

1 hour ago
Travel deals galore: 30th International Travel Fair boosts tourism Bangkok News

Travel deals galore: 30th International Travel Fair boosts tourism

2 hours ago
Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride Bangkok News

Thai woman shares Bolt driver watches porn throughout her ride

2 hours ago
Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death Central Thailand News

Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

2 hours ago
New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall South Thailand News

New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

2 hours ago
Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video) Bangkok News

Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

2 hours ago
Mentally ill ex-boxer arrested for fatal punch on security guard Crime News

Mentally ill ex-boxer arrested for fatal punch on security guard

2 hours ago
Woman searches for Cambodian worker&#8217;s daughter in Rayong Crime News

Woman searches for Cambodian worker’s daughter in Rayong

3 hours ago
Tour bus rage: Driver slams into SUV over parking row in Pattaya Crime News

Tour bus rage: Driver slams into SUV over parking row in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Tattoo shop owner arrested for shotgun standoff on Koh Phangan Crime News

Tattoo shop owner arrested for shotgun standoff on Koh Phangan

4 hours ago
Out of luck: Lottery scammer busted at Phuket fair Crime News

Out of luck: Lottery scammer busted at Phuket fair

4 hours ago
Police trainee accidentally shoots and kills himself and relative Crime News

Police trainee accidentally shoots and kills himself and relative

4 hours ago
Move over, Alpha: Generation Beta is here to shake things up Technology News

Move over, Alpha: Generation Beta is here to shake things up

5 hours ago
5 dead and 33 injured in Surat Thani coach bus accident Road deaths

5 dead and 33 injured in Surat Thani coach bus accident

5 hours ago
Bullet fired in celebration narrowly misses woman in Sri Banphot Crime News

Bullet fired in celebration narrowly misses woman in Sri Banphot

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s economy threatened by Trumponomics 2.0 and China&#8217;s slowdown Business News

Thailand’s economy threatened by Trumponomics 2.0 and China’s slowdown

6 hours ago
Phuket ushers in new year with traditional almsgiving ceremony Phuket News

Phuket ushers in new year with traditional almsgiving ceremony

6 hours ago
Thailand contains cholera outbreak, minimal new cases reported Thailand News

Thailand contains cholera outbreak, minimal new cases reported

6 hours ago
Toddler injured by firecracker during new year celebrations in Trang Crime News

Toddler injured by firecracker during new year celebrations in Trang

7 hours ago
Disturbed man allegedly butchers dog for sale in Udon Thani Crime News

Disturbed man allegedly butchers dog for sale in Udon Thani

7 hours ago
Fortune seekers eye lucky numbers for Thai lottery draw Thailand News

Fortune seekers eye lucky numbers for Thai lottery draw

7 hours ago
Thai-foreign couple lose 3 million baht in Phuket home robbery Crime News

Thai-foreign couple lose 3 million baht in Phuket home robbery

7 hours ago
Phuket horror: Tourist bludgeoned by rider over route dispute (video) Crime News

Phuket horror: Tourist bludgeoned by rider over route dispute (video)

7 hours ago
Monk in Buriram caught using drugs after tip-off Crime News

Monk in Buriram caught using drugs after tip-off

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

Family disputes suicide claim in security guard’s mysterious death

Published: 17:13, 02 January 2025
Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

Bangkok taxi driver allegedly overcharges for vomit cleaning fee

Published: 17:10, 02 January 2025
New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

New year tragedy: Burmese man falls to his death at Songkhla waterfall

Published: 16:55, 02 January 2025
Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

Published: 16:43, 02 January 2025