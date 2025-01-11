Petrol prices cut in Thailand for Children’s Day celebrations

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

PTT Station has announced a reduction in retail prices for various types of petrol and gasohol, coinciding with Children’s Day celebrations. Starting today, January 11, prices will decrease by 0.30 baht per litre for petrol and all types of gasohol, while E20 will see a 0.40 baht reduction, and E85 will drop by 0.50 baht per litre.

Following the adjustments, petrol will be priced at 43.94 baht per litre. Gasohol 95 will cost 35.65 baht per litre, and Gasohol 91 will be available at 35.28 baht per litre. The price for E20 will be 33.44 baht per litre, and E85 will be 33.09 baht per litre. Premium Gasohol 95 will cost 44.24 baht per litre. These changes are effective today from 5am.

Meanwhile, diesel prices remain unchanged. Diesel B7 and Diesel B20 are both priced at 32.94 baht per litre, while Premium Diesel B7 is priced at 44.94 baht per litre. It is important to note that these retail prices do not include Bangkok’s maintenance tax, reported KhaoSod.

In recent months, there have been slight adjustments in fuel prices. On October 17 last year, PTT Station reduced petrol prices by 0.50 baht per litre for all gasoline and gasohol types, setting regular petrol at 43.64 baht per litre. Conversely, on November 21, petrol and gasohol prices increased by 0.30 baht per litre, with regular petrol reaching 44.24 baht per litre.

In related news, a motorcycle shop owner in Pathum Thani generously offered free petrol to locals, leading to long queues of motorbikes stretching over 500 metres. This gesture, not tied to any festival or condition, aims to alleviate financial burdens.

Residents, motorcycle taxi drivers, and delivery riders gathered in front of the Nuanakorn Motorcycles shop on the road alongside Khlong Sam to benefit from this unique offer. The shop, located in Khlong Luang district, set up three 200-litre petrol drums equipped with pumps to distribute free 95-octane petrol. The shop owner explained that this is the third consecutive year he has organised the free petrol giveaway, intended to support the community.