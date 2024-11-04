High-speed airport rail link contract still pending review

Image: ARL

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced today that the amended contract for the high-speed airport rail link connecting three major airports cannot yet be presented to the Cabinet this week, as it awaits thorough review from the State Enterprise Committee.

Suriya today, November 4, said he plans to discuss the timeline with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who chairs the committee, to determine when the draft will be finalised. This development comes despite earlier predictions from Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), who had anticipated Cabinet approval by the end of October.

The 276.5-billion-baht infrastructure project aims to establish high-speed rail connections between Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao international airports, strengthening transport links between Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The contract revision became necessary after both parties failed to meet their obligations, causing construction delays. The Cabinet had initially approved amendments in October 2021 to address expected revenue shortfalls due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health crisis also prevented the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) from delivering construction areas to Asia Era One according to schedule, further hampering progress.

Suriya, who also serves as deputy prime minister, expressed confidence that the project faces no significant obstacles moving forward. However, he emphasised the importance of conducting a meticulous review of the contract before proceeding, reported The Nation.

In separate news, the Ministry of Transport firmly dismissed allegations from the opposition that its proposed traffic congestion fees will disproportionately benefit the private sector, asserting that the policy is designed with accountability in mind.

