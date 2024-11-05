Thailand sends 800 workers to Israel despite conflict

Picture courtesy of Taylor Brandon, Unsplash

The Department of Employment plans to dispatch 800 Thai workers to Israel this month despite the ongoing conflict in the region. This decision comes amidst a strong interest among Thais in pursuing employment opportunities in the country, as stated by Somchai Morakotsriwan, the chief of the DoE.

Somchai emphasised that these workers will be stationed only in safe areas, with strict restrictions placed on employment agencies to prevent the deployment of Thai workers to conflict zones in northern Israel.

If tensions between Israel and Hezbollah worsen, Somchai assured that the government has a contingency plan to evacuate the workers to safety. Representatives from the Labour Ministry have contacted officials from the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok to address the situation.

When questioned about the potential risks to the workers’ safety, Somchai remarked that halting the cooperation would not guarantee the workers’ safety. He noted that determined individuals may still find ways to reach Israel independently, complicating the government’s ability to monitor and protect them.

The substantial interest in Israeli jobs was evident during a recent recruitment drive at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, where thousands of hopeful candidates participated in a skills assessment.

Marius Savescu, representing an Israeli recruitment agency, highlighted that Israeli companies are looking to fill around 2,000 positions, with a preference for carpenters, ironsmiths, bricklayers, and tilers. Most employers are seeking male candidates aged between 25 and 45 years old.

Savescu mentioned that at least 3,000 to 4,000 additional workers will be required in Israel’s construction sector before the year’s end, with demand expected to climb to 10,000 next year.

Last year, 2,174 individuals from Chiang Rai went to Israel for various jobs. Tragically, three were killed, one injured, and two were rescued after being taken hostage during the Hamas attack in October 2023.

In response to a rocket attack by Hezbollah in the northern city of Metula, which resulted in the deaths of four Thai workers and injuries to one, Somchai stated that the Labour Ministry is negotiating with Israeli officials regarding the repatriation and compensation under Israeli labour laws, reported Bangkok Post.

The Department of Employment will also coordinate with the Overseas Employment Fund unit to expedite financial assistance to the victims’ families. They are set to receive 40,000 baht (US$1,185) for funeral expenses and an additional 40,000 baht for their descendants, as confirmed by Somchai.