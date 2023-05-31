Tragic property dispute ends in fatal shooting: Former owner surrenders to police

Photo via ThaiRath

The former owner of the repossessed house in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok surrendered to the police last night after he shot and killed its new owner. The new owner bought the property from the bank. The accused murderer alleged that the bank unjustly seized his house and resold it.

At 3pm yesterday, the former owner of the house, 65 year old Deacha, fatally shot the new houseowner, 52 year old Kamonporn Donthong, right in front of the aforementioned house in the Green Garden Village in the Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani.

The murder stemmed from a dispute regarding ownership of the house. The house had been repossessed by the Government Savings Bank, leading to Kamonporn’s purchase of the property from the bank. However, the former owner, Deacha, refused to vacate the premises.

Despite Kamonporn’s attempts to resolve the situation and negotiations, Deacha remained unconvinced. On the incident day, Kamonporn visited the house to negotiate with Deacha again but it ultimately led to his murder.

Officers from Thanyaburi Police Station surrounded the house and tried to convince Deacha to surrender for over five hours. Deacha insisted that the police contact Thai social media influencer Kannarat “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, expressing his desire to meet him before surrendering.

Gun agreed to meet Deacha, so he surrendered to the police at about 9pm last night. Deacha reported to Gun that the bank deceived him and seized his house. He also handed the document and evidence to Gun to back his claim.

Gun spoke to the gathered media. He said…

“I agreed to meet Deacha because I do not want any residents or police officers to be in danger. I do not mean to help him escape from the murder charge. I just come to listen to what he wants to tell me. He said he was treated unfairly by the bank. I will investigate the issue.”

Deacha added…

“The deceased told me on June 28 of last year that she would sell the house back to me at 500,000 baht. We talked about this several times, but she always changed her mind and talked differently. I admit that I am too impatient. I have a gun, so I have to do it. I do not receive any justice. I want Gun to help with this and I already submit a complaint to the CEO of the bank.”

The police issued three charges against Deacha:

Section 290 of the Criminal Law: Causing fatal bodily harm to another person. The penalty will be imprisonment ranging from three to 15 years.

Section 138 of the Criminal Law: Resisting or obstructing official officers in the due exercise of their duties. The penalty will be imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

The Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms. The specific details of the charge were not revealed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shot dead by ex-owner refusing to vacate repossessed house

