Tragic blaze claims lives of grandmother, granddaughter in Samut Prakan slum

A Thai woman and her 11 year old granddaughter died in a devastating fire at their home in a slum community in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

The fierce fire broke out in the slum community on Soi Bang Prong 4, Samut Prakan, at about 1.45am yesterday, October 20. The blaze reportedly started at house number 192 and spread to seven nearby residences. Most of the houses in the area were made of wood, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station and firefighters, with more than 10 fire engines, responded immediately to the incident. Unfortunately, firefighters faced difficulties because the electricity was still active. Additionally, the strong winds that night caused the fire to spread even faster.

Officials from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) arrived at the scene at about 2.30am to cut off the electricity, after which the firefighters were able to bring the situation under control.

The owner of house number 192, 43 year old Chommanart Kanchanakul, rushed to inform the police that two of her family members, her 67 year old mother Buathong Stipanya and her 11 year old daughter Fahsai Kanchanakul, were trapped inside the house.

Firefighters and rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation searched the damaged home and found the two victims lifeless, hugging each other under the debris.

Chommanart told officers that everyone was sleeping on the second floor of the house when she was awakened by the screams of her younger sister, who shouted that the fire had broken out on the second floor. Chommanart jumped out of a window to escape.

She said she was unable to help anyone else in the house. Fortunately, her 16 year old son had left the home at about midnight and was safe.

Panida Mongkhonsawat, a People’s Party MP, later arrived at the scene. She spoke with locals and learned that the fire spread quickly because the firefighters were unable to act effectively.

According to locals, the firefighter team had to wait for MEA officials to cut off the electricity, which delayed the firefighting efforts. Panida promised to take the locals’ concerns to the provincial governor.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and relevant authorities will conduct further investigations to conclude the case.