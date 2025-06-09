Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives

Survivor recounts harrowing fall as police investigate

Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives
Picture courtesy of Siamrath

A tragic accident occurred when a worker driving a tractor veered off a 30-metre deep cliff, resulting in his death, while his female colleague managed to escape with injuries.

The incident took place at 5pm on June 8, when Police Lieutenant Samart Tan-In, investigator at Tha Sae district police station in Chumphon province, received a report of a tractor accident on the Phanwam Ke-La road in Mueang subdistrict, Tha Sae district, Chumphon province. Rescue teams from the Chumphon Volunteer Rescue Foundation and the Mueang subdistrict rescue unit rushed to the scene.

The accident site was located over 20 kilometres from Phetkasem Road, heading towards the Thai-Myanmar border. At the scene, a 34 year old woman named Panadda from Udon Thani province was found injured with head and body wounds. She was promptly taken to Tha Sae hospital for treatment.

The deceased was later identified as 40 year old Sarawut from Huai Yot district, Trang province. He was found lying on his back in the roadside grass with blood coming from his mouth.

Rescue workers covered his body with a white cloth before moving him to Tha Sae hospital for an autopsy. The site of the accident revealed a steep slope with long black skid marks on the road.

Below, a 30 to 40 metre deep cliff was lined with broken trees leading to the bottom. A red tractor was discovered damaged, with its wheels shattered and parts scattered.

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

According to a witness, 34 year old Manit, Panadda’s boyfriend, the contractor brought approximately seven to eight workers to cut rubber trees about one to two kilometres from the accident site.

During this time, Sarawut drove the tractor away, and no one knew where he went until they learnt of the accident. Panadda, who was a passenger, managed to jump from the vehicle just in time to survive narrowly.

Sarawut is believed to have been thrown from the tractor and crushed before the vehicle plunged to the canyon’s bottom, resulting in his death near the road. Police are awaiting further questioning of Panadda to determine the exact cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

