Tower Of Babble – Have your say on The Thaiger| VIDEO

Thailand
Tower of Babble is where we read some of your comments to The Thaiger YouTube videos.
Warehouse owner arrested for allegedly reselling used medical gloves
A warehouse owner was arrested for allegedly repackaging and reselling used medical gloves. Police raided a warehouse in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, after receiving a tip that the building stored and repackaged used medical gloves.
Officers found 654 bags of used rubber gloves and over 30,000 empty boxes as well as other repackaging equipment, according to FDA deputy permanent secretary Suphatra Boonserm.
“The estimated market value of these gloves is over 100 million baht.”
The illegal operations of reselling used medical gloves has resurfaced in Thailand due to the high demand for gloves brought on by the new wave of Covid-19 infections, according to Suphatra.
After being tipped-off about the glove repackaging operation, officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drug Administration raided the warehouse and arrested the owner.
The owner is charged with violating the Medical Device Act for manufacturing medical equipment without a license as well as making and selling unsafe medical equipment. The warehouse owner could face up to 3 years in prison and a fine up to 300,000 baht.
Suphatra urges consumers to verify the manufacturer before buying gloves.
“You can visit www.fda.moph.go.th to check the list of FDA approved manufacturers or call FDA hotline 1556. You can also call 1556 to report illegal manufacturing, importing or selling of health-related products.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Bangkok Covid-19 Update: 3 month old infected; market closes after vendor tests positive
A 3 month old baby in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, the youngest case in the new wave of infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says local health officials are investigating to determine how the baby was infected.
A major wet market in Bangkok, Klong Toey Market, has closed for cleaning after a vendor tested positive for Covid-19. The market will reopen on Saturday.
The vendor, who is asymptomatic, was tested in a proactive testing campaign by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration where health officials tested more than 3,000 vendors and migrant workers in the area around the market.
The vendor is now in quarantine. Health officials say she came in close contact with 10 people. Those people have been isolated, Klong Toey district director Piyada Niyom.
The CCSA recorded 32 Covid-19 cases in Bangkok yesterday and 24 cases in Bangkok today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
The Association of Thai Travel Agents is urging the government to do away with the mandatory 14 day quarantine for vaccinated foreign arrivals by the third quarter of the year. The president of the ATTA, Vichit Prakobgosol, says 30% of 10,000 inbound tourism firms have had to close for good due to the financial devastation caused by the pandemic.
He adds that a further 50% have closed temporarily since Thailand shut its borders, with only 20% of inbound tourism companies still operating. Those still in business have survived by shifting their focus to domestic tourists but are now suffering as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19. Vichit says that in order to help them survive, the government must focus on getting the second wave under control by next month and bring cases of local transmission down into double digits.
“If the number of infections has reduced from hundreds to tens, it should create trust and a better tourism atmosphere. It is believed that in the third quarter of 2021, there will be more foreign tourists visiting the country and the tourism sector will recover more than 80% in 2022. This will, without a doubt, gradually solve the country’s struggling economy.”
Vichit adds that with vaccination programmes already underway in many countries around the world, including Thailand’s tourist markets of China and Southeast Asia, tourists who can prove they’ve been vaccinated should be exempt from mandatory quarantine.
“Approximately, more than 1 billion people around the world will have completed 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccinations later this year and many will desperately want to travel abroad after over a year of being locked down at home. Therefore, we would like the government to put measures in to accommodate and attract this group of people to travel in Thailand without a 14-day quarantine.”
He adds that the rollout of the first Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in the Kingdom next month may go some way to reducing concerns among Thais.
“Moreover, the earlier announcement of the arrival of Covid-19 vaccination in Thailand by February might have caused less stress and concern among Thai people when welcoming foreign tourists. We predict the majority of vulnerable and at risk people will be vaccinated by the third quarter in Thailand based on the government’s current plan, which should allow vaccinated people to enter with no quarantine.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
