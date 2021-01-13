Warehouse owner arrested for allegedly reselling used medical gloves | The Thaiger

Thailand
Warehouse owner arrested for allegedly reselling used medical gloves
A warehouse owner was arrested for allegedly repackaging and reselling used medical gloves. Police raided a warehouse in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, after receiving a tip that the building stored and repackaged used medical gloves.
Officers found 654 bags of used rubber gloves and over 30,000 empty boxes as well as other repackaging equipment, according to FDA deputy permanent secretary Suphatra Boonserm.
“The estimated market value of these gloves is over 100 million baht.”
The illegal operations of reselling used medical gloves has resurfaced in Thailand due to the high demand for gloves brought on by the new wave of Covid-19 infections, according to Suphatra.
After being tipped-off about the glove repackaging operation, officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drug Administration raided the warehouse and arrested the owner.
The owner is charged with violating the Medical Device Act for manufacturing medical equipment without a license as well as making and selling unsafe medical equipment. The warehouse owner could face up to 3 years in prison and a fine up to 300,000 baht.
Suphatra urges consumers to verify the manufacturer before buying gloves.
“You can visit www.fda.moph.go.th to check the list of FDA approved manufacturers or call FDA hotline 1556. You can also call 1556 to report illegal manufacturing, importing or selling of health-related products.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Trail data doesn’t “impact” Thailand’s plans to use Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
The recent China’s Sinovac BioTech trial data reporting 50.4% efficiency does not “impact” Thailand’s plans to receive and administer vaccines for Covid-19 next month, according to director general of the Medical and Science Department Supakit Sirilak.
Questions have risen around the vaccine’s efficacy rate, which was originally reported as 78% in trails in Brazil, but recently downgraded to just over 50%. The news comes just as Indonesia is rolling out a mass vaccination campaign with President Joko Widodo injected with the China-made vaccine today.
In Thailand, the news of the low efficiency doesn’t impact the country’s plan to administer the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, according to Supakit.
“There is no impact on our plan right now… We are asking for information directly from Sinovac, so we are waiting for their response to get all the facts.”
Thailand ordered 2 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac in the midst of a new wave of coronavirus infections. The first batch of 200,000 doses will arrive next month.
Another 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been secured and the Thai company Siam Bioscience will produce the vaccine for both domestic use and to export across Southeast Asia.
All vaccines will be assessed based on quality, safety and efficiency, according to Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.
SOURCE: Reuters
Thailand
Bangkok Covid-19 Update: 3 month old infected; market closes after vendor tests positive
A 3 month old baby in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, the youngest case in the new wave of infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says local health officials are investigating to determine how the baby was infected.
A major wet market in Bangkok, Klong Toey Market, has closed for cleaning after a vendor tested positive for Covid-19. The market will reopen on Saturday.
The vendor, who is asymptomatic, was tested in a proactive testing campaign by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration where health officials tested more than 3,000 vendors and migrant workers in the area around the market.
The vendor is now in quarantine. Health officials say she came in close contact with 10 people. Those people have been isolated, Klong Toey district director Piyada Niyom.
The CCSA recorded 32 Covid-19 cases in Bangkok yesterday and 24 cases in Bangkok today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases
157 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 3,981 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. The CCSA has reported a total of 10,991 infections and 67 deaths since last year.
90 of the new cases are local transmissions, 42 cases were detected in proactive testing, 4 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving from overseas and 21 cases were Thai returnees who were tested after being detained for allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.
Cases by province:
- Bangkok: 24 local transmissions
- Samut Sakhon: 25 local transmissions and 8 cases detected in proactive testing
- Samut Prakan: 15 local transmissions and 2 cases detected in active testing
- Pathum Thani: 13 cases detected in proactive testing
- Rayong: 12 cases detected in proactive testing
- Chon Buri: 5 cases detected in proactive testing
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Toby Andrews
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 6:01 pm
AS I always comment in different ways, no decent principles will prevent a Thai from making profit.
They even sell their daughters to whore houses, Kill a copper with a car, because you are driving too fast. They blame a servant, and when does not work . . .
Pay everyone off, and donate a large sum to the present government, and the killer goes free.
This vaccine they will be using from various sources. I guarantee very soon they will be selling plain water as vaccine.
When they are caught they will just pay the bribes and go free.