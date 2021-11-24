Connect with us

Thailand

Tourists and hotels warned about abuse of Covid-19 rules

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: CCSA warns tourists and hotels ignoring Covid-19 rules. (via Redbubble)
image
image

The CCSA is dealing with complaints from locals, businesses, hotels and tourists about Covid-19 regulations not being followed. There has been a problem with tourists refusing to wear masks and follow Covid-19 safety regulations that are mandatory, and on the other side, hotels have been found to be not disclosing all Covid-19 related expenses in their booking cost, frustrating arriving travellers.

TOURISTS BEHAVING BADLY

As the 17 Blue Zone provinces have reopening for tourism, a certain subset of arriving tourists have been defiant regarding Covid-19 rules and regulations. Some completely ignore the rules set out by the Kingdom they just worked so hard to enter. The CCSA reminds travellers that these safety and disease control measures are not optional.

The CCSA Deputy Spokesperson warned that these rules are mandatory and those tourists that flout the laws face penalties which officials have laid out as 1,000 baht for first offences, no more than 10,000 baht for second offences, and between 10,000 and 20,000 baht for third and all subsequent offences.

“Hotel and business operators have notified the CCSA that some of their customers refused to wear facemasks, while others insisted on dining together in large groups, which increases the risk of the virus spreading. Officials have visited these establishments and issued warnings to customers violating regulations set by the Public Health Ministry. Repeat offenders can face a fine up to 20,000 baht as per the Communicable Disease Control Act.”

HOTELS HIDING COSTS

On the other side of things, tourists have been complaining also, saying they’d been gouged by deceptive hotels that left off the costs of mandatory Covid-19 expenses from the prices quoted and paid when booked. The hotels were said to have advertised their room rate only, leaving guests frustrated to find that they had to pay for airport transfers and Covid-19 tests separately, driving up the price significantly.

By the time their customers figured out the sneaky pricing, it was too late to cancel and be refunded, so they were trapped paying the extra costs. The CCSA spokesperson chided hotels saying that after several weeks of reopening, hotels know that these Covid-19 expenses must be included, and warned hotels to cease the dishonest practice.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

image

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-24 21:14
Slap them both but within reason.
image
Marc26
2021-11-24 21:43
1 hour ago, DiJoDavO said: "The hotels were said to have advertised their room rate only, leaving guests frustrated to find that they had to pay for airport transfers and Covid-19 tests separately, driving up the price significantly" Some hotels…
image
Shark
2021-11-24 22:11
Sorry but here we go again: Quote There has been a problem with tourists refusing to wear masks What does the RTP do about it? I would say it's their job to enforce the law. But if they start enforcing…
image
Prosaap
2021-11-24 22:12
The way i understand it is that the hotels get there certification by follow some rules they are only aloude to sell the the room include transfer and test for international travelers but people most know thai can not be…
image
TheDirtyDurian
2021-11-24 22:18
26 minutes ago, Marc26 said: I am planning a January trip It takes all of 5 mins to understand what is required to enter Thailand. So anyone that got "scammed" was trying to do it as cheap as possible and…
