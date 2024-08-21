Toilet terror: Thai man’s shocking snake bite nightmare (video)

Photo courtesy of ธณัท ตั้งเทวานนท์ Facebook

In a scene straight out of a horror film, a Thai man endured a nightmarish encounter when a snake, hiding in his toilet, sank its fangs into his testicles. The terrifying incident occurred on Monday, August 19 at 10am, when the unsuspecting man went to relieve himself, according to his now-viral Facebook post.

Living in Thailand during the rainy season meant dealing with all manner of creepy crawlers but nothing could have prepared him for what happened that morning. As part of his usual routine, he flushed the toilet beforehand to ensure it was safe. Despite this precaution, as soon as he sat down, he felt a sharp, excruciating pain in his most sensitive area.

In a panic-fuelled reaction, he reached down and, to his horror, discovered a large snake latched onto his testicles. With adrenaline surging through his veins, the man instinctively grabbed the serpent by the neck and yanked it off.

“At that moment, I didn’t feel pain but more shock.”

However, the struggle was far from over. The snake, clinging stubbornly to the toilet bowl, resisted his attempts to pull it out. Desperate, the man spotted a toilet brush and began relentlessly clubbing the snake, fuelled by a mix of shock and fury.

“I hit it without stopping.”

The man noted that his hand took quite a beating in the process, though he felt no pain at the time.

Finally, the snake stopped moving, and he was able to drag it out of the bowl and drop it on the floor. The ordeal wasn’t over, though—he had to rush to the hospital. Thankfully, the snake was non-venomous, and doctors assured him his testicles would make a full recovery, reported Must Share News.

In related news, a startling discovery was made when a Facebook user found a cobra inside their washing machine. Despite keeping the lid closed, the snake was discovered in the spinning drum, prompting online communities to advise securing drainage hoses after use.