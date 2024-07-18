Serpent scare: Cobra found in washing machine sparks concerns

Image courtesy of Tanaboon Taiyamakin

A startling discovery was made when a Facebook user found a cobra inside their washing machine. Despite keeping the lid closed, the snake was discovered in the spinning drum, prompting online communities to advise securing drainage hoses after use.

A Facebook post detailed the encounter in a group named What’s This?

“May I ask, what kind of snake is this? I found it in my washing machine.”

Responses identified the snake as a cobra. Further comments inquired if the washing machine lid had been left open, to which the user clarified that she always left it closed.

Participants in the discussion speculated that the cobra likely entered through the drainage hose and recommended always securing it after use. Cobras are known for their dangerous and aggressive nature, similar to king cobras.

When threatened or trying to intimidate, they produce a hissing sound by expelling air through their nostrils and flaring out the skin behind their neck, known as a hood.

This hood often displays distinctive patterns in white or yellow, sometimes resembling the letters V or U or even circles, though some cobras may not have any pattern at all. The most commonly found cobra in Thailand is the monocled cobra (Naja kaouthia).

Cobras possess potent venom that is ejected from ducts at the back of their fangs. These fangs are relatively small and fixed to the upper jaw. Some cobra species can also spit venom from their venom glands, known as spitting cobras. If this venom gets into the eyes, it can cause blindness.

In similar news, a large python measuring over 4 metres was discovered slithering into the roof of a bathroom at a staff residence of a prominent company. The snake had previously bitten an employee, requiring nearly 40 stitches. The python was found again yesterday, July 9 at 10am.